Merced, CA

Armed robbery, assault suspect arrested in abandoned apartment by Merced police

By Shawn Jansen
Merced Sun Star
 5 days ago
Police officers tracked down an armed robbery suspect in an abandoned apartment in Merced on Thursday night and arrested him.

Suspect RJ Blueford was found hiding in the attic of an abandoned apartment building in the 1000 block of W Street at 6:30 p.m., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

Blueford was booked into the Merced County Jail on a felony warrant for armed robbery. He had been identified as a suspect by someone who claimed he entered his tent and robbed him at gun point in the area of West 16th Steet and Highway 59 on July 9.

The suspect allegedly entered the tent earlier in the day and learned there was money there. Blueford allegedly returned he entered the tent with a firearm and struck the occupant twice in the head with the firearm, threatening to shoot and kill them.

BlueFord fled the area with the person’s backpack, which contained approximately $240.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Jennifer Shaw at 209-769-8976 or by email at shawj@cityofmerced.org.

