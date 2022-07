If you’re like every other Buckeye fan, you’re counting down the days until Sept. 3. Ohio State is opening its season with a bang, as Notre Dame is coming to Columbus. The Fighting Irish are a preseason Top 10 program, and while I do agree with the fact that they will be a quality team, I’m confident that the game between the two teams will end in only one way: a blow out by the Scarlet and Gray.

