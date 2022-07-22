ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

It Appears Another Lounge is Making Its Way to The Centennial State

By Amanda Peukert
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbfIN_0gpBvqzY00

Bloom Ultra Lounge will likely serve beer, wine, and spirits according to a liquor license filed with the city marked “ready for review.” What Now Denver reached out to signee Colter Lillich for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Business registration documents filed for Bloom Ultra Lounge on May 31, 2022 list Firewater Hospitality Group, LLC as the umbrella entity and call the incoming joint a “drinking establishment,” though a specific location nor a launch date were listed in the documentation. It’s unclear if Bloom Ultra Lounge will serve food, supply cigars, and/or have an identifiable theme.

In an interview with Colter Lillich featured in The Colorado Springs Business Journal , Lillich – an e-commerce and marketing director for the Red Noland Auto Group – recounts, “[In addition to cars] I’ve also been involved in the hospitality industry. I’ve done a couple of projects with local surrounding restaurants and the nightlife in the Springs.”



