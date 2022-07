FAYETTEVILLE — Mike Neighbors has announced the 15-game nonconference portion of the Arkansas 2022-23 basketball schedule. Arkansas’ non-conference slate includes seven contests played at Bud Walton Arena with the first being against Central Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 11. The Hogs will play three road games, as well as participate in two tournaments – the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands and the San Diego Invitational.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 9 HOURS AGO