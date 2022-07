MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police arrested a man after he fired 11 shots into the air at a party that was held at a home in Parkway Village on Sunday night. When officers responded, one of the six attendees told police that Cupertino Mendez-Vasquez, 26, came to the party “extremely intoxicated” and brandished a 9mm pistol. The witness told police that Mendez-Vasquez fired 11 shots into the air. It is uncertain where the shots were fired, and whether they were fired inside or outside the home.

