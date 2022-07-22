Homer Hickam returns to Raleigh County for Rocket Boys weekend performances

GRANDVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Theatre West Virginia will be presenting its final performances of Rocket Boys the Musical for its 62nd season this weekend, and none other than Homer Hickam will be making his way to Raleigh County for the occasion.

In a Friday morning announcement, Theatre West Virginia General Manager Scott Hill invited folks out for the performances, and disclosed that Rocket Boys author, former NASA engineer, and McDowell County Native, Homer Hickam, would be part of the proceedings.

“It’s the final weekend of Rocket Boys, so come and see us at Grandview,” said Hill. “Homer Hickam’s going to be in town for Friday and Saturday, but we’ve got three shows,” he continued, referring to the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday performances, each set to take place at 7:30pm. “Come see us and be a part of Theatre West Virginia’s 62nd season!”

The run of shows for Rocket Boys follows Theatre West Virginia’s recent productions of Hatfields and McCoys, and will be followed by The Wizard of Oz.

A handful of shows saw cancellation earlier in the week following a decision from the Theatre West Virginia Board of Directors after some staff members were confirmed to have tested positive for Covid. Friday’s performance will be the first following a mandatory five-day quarantine period, and may feature the performers sporting protective masks.

Medical concerns have been but one issue faced by Theatre West Virginia this season, as there have been multiple instances of delays and cancellations for shows due to uncooperative weather conditions – more on that here.

Tickets for the weekend’s performances of Rocket Boys can be purchased by calling (304) 256-6800. More information is available here at the Theatre West Virginia website.