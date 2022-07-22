ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Homer Hickam returns to Raleigh County for Rocket Boys weekend performances

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 5 days ago
GRANDVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Theatre West Virginia will be presenting its final performances of Rocket Boys the Musical for its 62nd season this weekend, and none other than Homer Hickam will be making his way to Raleigh County for the occasion.

In a Friday morning announcement, Theatre West Virginia General Manager Scott Hill invited folks out for the performances, and disclosed that Rocket Boys author, former NASA engineer, and McDowell County Native, Homer Hickam, would be part of the proceedings.

“It’s the final weekend of Rocket Boys, so come and see us at Grandview,” said Hill. “Homer Hickam’s going to be in town for Friday and Saturday, but we’ve got three shows,” he continued, referring to the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday performances, each set to take place at 7:30pm. “Come see us and be a part of Theatre West Virginia’s 62nd season!”

The run of shows for Rocket Boys follows Theatre West Virginia’s recent productions of Hatfields and McCoys, and will be followed by The Wizard of Oz.

A handful of shows saw cancellation earlier in the week following a decision from the Theatre West Virginia Board of Directors after some staff members were confirmed to have tested positive for Covid. Friday’s performance will be the first following a mandatory five-day quarantine period, and may feature the performers sporting protective masks.

Medical concerns have been but one issue faced by Theatre West Virginia this season, as there have been multiple instances of delays and cancellations for shows due to uncooperative weather conditions – more on that here.

Tickets for the weekend’s performances of Rocket Boys can be purchased by calling (304) 256-6800. More information is available here at the Theatre West Virginia website.

Lootpress

Super Smash Bros Tournament event announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Public Library has announced their next gaming event, a Super Smash Bros Tournament with a number of format options and prize giveaways. The upcoming event will take place at Marquee Cinemas on Monday, August 8th, and will be held from 4:00pm to...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Starlite Drive-In announces movie lineup for the weekend

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Starlite Drive-In announced the movie lineup for the upcoming weekend on Tuesday. The Oak Hill startup has amassed a substantial following in the weeks since its establishment, and new amenities to the venue continue to be introduced – more on that here.
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Quarters bring people to see New River Gorge Bridge

Just because the New River Gorge Bridge is featured on the back of one of the United States quarters, the coin representing the Mountain State, people are flocking to the national park near Fayetteville in droves. That’s the word from interpretive park rangerswith the National Park Service. “Lots of...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mingo County flooding causes many to lose possessions

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Creeks turned to rivers in Gilbert Creek in Mingo County on Tuesday, putting homes and roads in danger. This comes after many parts of the Tri-State went put on severe weather alerts, including flood watches and warnings. The flooding in the Gilbert Creek area wiped out bridges and have left […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Car accident in front of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to Raleigh County Dispatch, a minor car accident was reported on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley in front of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Dispatchers said the Beckley City Fire Department and the Beckley Police Department both are on scene, along with Jan Care Ambulance. At this time, there are no […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Clay County, Greenbrier County, and others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry will take...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
