Soledad PD arrests bar fight shooter

Soledad PD

SOLEDAD, CALIF. (KION TV)- Soledad PD arrested 25 year old Paul Olivas Jr after he shot one round in the air outside the Watering Trough Bar on West Street on Thursday night.

At 11:30 p.m., police was called after receiving calls of a fight. Greenfield, Gonzales, and King City PD along with Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene to assist. After units responded it was upgraded to a shooting. Officers detained three males on the 200 block of Market Street.

After the scene was controlled, officers looked at surveillance cameras and determined Paul Olivas Jr. was involved in the fight. The fight broke out inside the bar and Olivas Jr was pushed out of the bar along with others involved in the fight. He is then seen retrieving a gun from his waistband, walking back towards the bar where he points the gun towards the crowd and bar, then shoots one round into the air.

Olivas was arrested and booked in the Monterey County Jail. He is being charged with numerous weapons charges along with the recklessly discharging the weapon at an occupied building.