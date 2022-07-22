ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana housing market shifting toward balance

By Alex Brown
Inside Indiana Business
 5 days ago

The chief executive officer of the Indiana Association of REALTORS says the state is starting to see a shift to a more balanced housing market. Over the first six months of the year, home sales were down 2.4%, while new listings increased 4.7% percent. "After two years of surging demand chasing...

Inside Indiana Business

Indiana House proposes larger, costlier taxpayer ‘refund’ plan

House and Senate Republicans in the Indiana General Assembly remain on a collision course over how to provide inflation relief for Hoosiers after committees from both chambers passed bills that take vastly different approaches. The House Ways and Means Committee voted 22-0 Tuesday to advance House Bill 1001, an economic...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

AgriNovus Indiana hires manager

AgriNovus Indiana has hired Erica Pedroza as career success manager. She most recently was director of special projects and marketing manager for Indiana Minority Health Coalition. Pedroza holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and a master’s degree from the University of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Lakeshore Public Media chief departing

Merrillville-based Lakeshore Public Media, which operates the public broadcasting radio and TV stations in northwest Indiana, says President and Chief Executive Officer James Muhammad is stepping down after nearly a decade in the role. He has accepted a position as president of the University of Southern California Radio Group. Muhammad...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Inside this week’s IBJ: Indiana 250

IBJ Media has named its inaugural Indiana 250, a list of the state’s most influential and impactful business and community leaders, representing public and private companies, law firms, universities, not-for-profits, government and community organizations. Editor Lesley Weidenbener has more on the list.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Inside Indiana Business

Next Level Indiana Fund adds to investment board

The Next Level Indiana Fund has added David Becker to its investment board. He is chairman and chief executive officer of Fishers-based First Internet Bank. Becker also serves as Indiana Technology & Innovation Association Board Chair.
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

$80M effort to place VR career labs in Indiana schools

Indianapolis-based technology company VisionThree Inc. is launching an estimated $80 million initiative to place virtual reality career labs in every high school and college in Indiana by 2025. V3CONNECT is intended to give students a chance to explore possible careers in a virtual environment. “What do my future career interests look like? How does my education need to align with that?” explained VisionThree Director of Strategic Partnerships Dawn Lang.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

State launches campaign to showcase diverse businesses

Indiana’s new plan to showcase Hoosier entrepreneurs from all walks of life. Chief Equity, Inclusion & Opportunity Officer Karrah Herring has more on a new statewide initiative to highlight diverse businesses through the Hoosier Business in Action initiative.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indy hiring fair targets veterans

The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs and the Indiana Department of Workforce Development will Thursday host a hiring fair in Indianapolis. The event, held in conjunction with Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana Inc., is open to anyone looking for employment with a special emphasis on veterans and their families.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Person
Mark Fisher
Inside Indiana Business

Rumsey outlines vision for future of Cummins

For the first time in Cummins’ more than 100-year history, a woman will lead the company…Columbus native Jennifer Rumsey selected to succeed Tom Linebarger as president and CEO. More on her vision for one of Indiana’s most important and visible companies.
COLUMBUS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Day shares his goals for Elevate Ventures

A change in leadership at the Indianapolis-based venture capital organization that has helped boost hundreds of Indiana entrepreneurs’ dreams into reality. We’ll talk with tech entrepreneur Christopher Day, the new CEO at Elevate Ventures.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Hoosier hospitals ranked among best

Five Indiana hospitals have been designated among the best in the state as part of U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals ranking. The publication ranks hospitals on a state-by-state basis among several specialty categories, including cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, and orthopedics. Indiana University Health University Hospital...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

University of Southern Indiana receives $100K to establish scholarship

The University of Southern Indiana Romain College of Business has received a $100,000 gift from Warehouse Services Inc. in Mount Vernon to establish an endowed scholarship. The university says the Warehouse Services Inc. Barry Cox Scholarship Endowment, named for the company’s president Barry Cox, will offer support to students enrolled in the Supply Chain Management Certificate Program.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Arts Commission makes hires, promotions

The Indiana Arts Commission has hired Jordan Adams as the artist services program manager, Tea Franco as communications manager, Suzette Hartsfield-Jones as contracting & financial operations coordinator, Andre Zhang Sonera as deputy director of operations and strategic partnerships, promoted Chapin Schnick to grants, research and technology manager and promoted Connie Brahm to marketing and communications director. Adams previously was talent and culture business partner at The ALTRUIST Group LLC and holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University. Franco most recently was fiction editor at Mid-American Review and holds a bachelor’s degree from Winthrop University and a master’s degree from Bowling Green State University. Hartsfield-Jones most recently was a music teacher at Bach to Rock: America’s Music School in Carmel and holds a bachelor’s degree from DePauw University. Sonera most recently was project manager for neighborhood engagement for the city of Indianapolis and holds a bachelor’s degree from IUPUI and an MPA from the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University. Schnick most recently was contracts, operations and information technology assistant and holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and a master’s degree from the Maryland Institute College of Art. Brahm most recently was communications and community engagement manager and holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Indiana University.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Landmarks names program director

Indiana Landmarks has named Eunice Trotter director of the Black Heritage Preservation program. She most recently was senior communications specialist for American Senior Communities. Trotter holds degrees from Indiana University Southeast and Martin University and an MBA from Webster International University.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

New documentary highlights Indiana baseball legend

Anderson native Carl Erskine is the subject of a new documentary that highlights not only the baseball legend’s career but also his embrace of the virtues of diversity and inclusion long before they became part of the American consciousness. Erskine is the last surviving member of the Brooklyn Dodgers’ famous “Boys of Summer,” which also included Jackie Robinson, and went on to become a champion of human rights.
ANDERSON, IN

