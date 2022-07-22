Indiana housing market shifting toward balance

The Indiana Arts Commission has hired Jordan Adams as the artist services program manager, Tea Franco as communications manager, Suzette Hartsfield-Jones as contracting & financial operations coordinator, Andre Zhang Sonera as deputy director of operations and strategic partnerships, promoted Chapin Schnick to grants, research and technology manager and promoted Connie Brahm to marketing and communications director. Adams previously was talent and culture business partner at The ALTRUIST Group LLC and holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University. Franco most recently was fiction editor at Mid-American Review and holds a bachelor’s degree from Winthrop University and a master’s degree from Bowling Green State University. Hartsfield-Jones most recently was a music teacher at Bach to Rock: America’s Music School in Carmel and holds a bachelor’s degree from DePauw University. Sonera most recently was project manager for neighborhood engagement for the city of Indianapolis and holds a bachelor’s degree from IUPUI and an MPA from the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University. Schnick most recently was contracts, operations and information technology assistant and holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and a master’s degree from the Maryland Institute College of Art. Brahm most recently was communications and community engagement manager and holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Indiana University.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO