Turkey says a deal is close to allow grain exports from Ukrainian ports blocked by Russia

By Yusuf Gezer, Richard Roth, Jomana Karadsheh, Hande Atay Alam
 4 days ago
Turkey says a deal is close to being agreed upon to resume crucial global grain exports from Ukrainian ports, which have been blocked by Russia as its war on Ukraine...

