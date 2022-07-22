ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

It took Congress 26 years to do a 180 on marriage equality

By Zachary B. Wolf
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Republicans and Democrats are coming together to protect same-sex marriage. But even Republicans who plan to support a bill safeguarding the right are complaining it is nothing more than a political stunt. Here's a brief history of marriage equality playing a role in election...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 158

George Jorge Schnakenberg
2d ago

government needs to get out of marriage 100%. a marriage "license" is a travesty. they have no right to comment on marriage one way or the other. money is the only reason they are

Reply(12)
15
Amber Southworth
3d ago

Is it? They believe abortion was safe because of roe v wade and that’s since been proven false. So with a justice already bringing it up, it’s not safe either. It needs to be codefied into law.

Reply(2)
23
Gary Westberg
2d ago

Just to restate the title of the article. It took congress 26 years to choose satan over God . That’s the bottom line. The world needs the lord Jesus Christ before His return.

Reply(76)
27
Related
Fox News

Whoopi Goldberg warns Clarence Thomas following Roe v. Wade reversal: You could become a 'quarter of a person'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out against Justice Clarence Thomas following the Supreme Court's historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Following Friday's stunning reversal of a roughly 50-year precedent that federally protected abortions, the ladies of the ABC daytime program took turns trashing the Supreme Court's decision while broadcasting from the Bahamas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Hawaii State
Indy100

Josh Hawley got owned after saying men can't get pregnant

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) just got owned after saying men can't get pregnant during questions about abortion care. On Tuesday (12 July), Hawley took to his official Twitter to share a clip of the debate he had with Khiara M. Bridges, a law professor at UC Berkeley School of Law, pertaining to her sentiments about "people with a capacity for pregnancy."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Steve Gunderson
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Slate

Amy Coney Barrett Is in Over Her Head

The single most consequential player in the Supreme Court’s current conservative revolution is also the least conspicuous. Justice Amy Coney Barrett powered the court’s hard-right turn by casting the fifth vote in several major decisions—most notably, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overruled Roe v. Wade. Yet over the course of the most fractious term in modern history, she rarely bothered to explain herself. While Donald Trump’s other two justices spilled much ink defending their positions, Barrett remained reticent. By the end of the term, she had become an enigmatic figure whose jurisprudence grew more cryptic and confusing with each decision. Even as her court grew more aggressive, she seemed to recede from view.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Marriage#Marriages#Same Sex Marriage#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Racism#The Supreme Court#Republicans#Democrats#House#Senate#Americans
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Mitt Romney dismisses Clarence Thomas' opinion to reconsider same-sex marriage ruling: 'He's opened a lot of doors that no other justices walk through'

Mitt Romney dismissed Clarence Thomas' opinion that called for the Supreme Court to reconsider past rulings, including same-sex marriage. "He's opened a lot of doors that no other justices walk through," Romney told reporters. The House on Tuesday passed legislation that would protect same-sex marriage rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Reason.com

This Lawsuit Says a Recent SCOTUS Decision Makes It Clear That 'Assault Weapon' Bans Are Unconstitutional

A federal lawsuit filed this week argues that the Supreme Court's recent ruling against New York's restrictions on public possession of firearms implies that the state's ban on "assault weapons" is likewise unconstitutional. The Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) notes that the Court unambiguously rejected the "two-step analytical framework" that a federal appeals court applied when it upheld that law in 2015.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy