Columbus, OH

Columbus teenager wanted in death of woman caught in shootout

By Brian Hofmann
 5 days ago

Above: Watch an earlier report on the East Broad Street shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are seeking a teenager wanted in connection with the death of a woman caught in a shootout.

Columbus police secured an arrest warrant Friday for Kyrim Curenton, 16, whose address was listed as being in the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue, in the South Linden neighborhood.

On July 16, police were called out to a shooting in the 3200 block of East Broad Street, which falls in a section of Columbus between Bexley and Whitehall, and found Lelia King, 30, had been struck after being trapped in a shootout between two groups.

Police say King, a mother of a 5-year-old, was in a car when she was struck. Despite the efforts of at least one bystander and medics from Columbus and Whitehall, King died less than three hours later after she was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital.

On Friday afternoon, police released surveillance images that they said showed persons of interest in the case. Police did not indicate which of the people show may have been Curenton.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2pC9_0gpBkdaI00
    Surveillance images of persons of interest in a Columbus, Ohio, shooting death from July 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYwCK_0gpBkdaI00
    Surveillance images of persons of interest in a Columbus, Ohio, shooting death from July 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZ6ic_0gpBkdaI00
    Surveillance images of persons of interest in a Columbus, Ohio, shooting death from July 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q17aK_0gpBkdaI00
    Surveillance images of persons of interest in a Columbus, Ohio, shooting death from July 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYEQy_0gpBkdaI00
    Surveillance images of persons of interest in a Columbus, Ohio, shooting death from July 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRjgb_0gpBkdaI00
    Surveillance images of persons of interest in a Columbus, Ohio, shooting death from July 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JqcBL_0gpBkdaI00
    Surveillance images of persons of interest in a Columbus, Ohio, shooting death from July 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWUWe_0gpBkdaI00
    Surveillance images of persons of interest in a Columbus, Ohio, shooting death from July 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNPci_0gpBkdaI00
    Surveillance images of persons of interest in a Columbus, Ohio, shooting death from July 2022

Police are asking anyone with information on where Curenton may be or the other people in the photos to contact the homicide unit at 614-645-4730.

