ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

You're not the only one who's confused about the economy. The experts are baffled, too

By Martha C. White
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The recovery wasn't supposed to go like this. Wall Street and Main Street alike are suffering from whiplash when it comes to the current state of the US...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning to Nancy: Beijing says it is 'seriously prepared' if Pelosi dares to make Taiwan trip and promises 'serious consequences' - as Taipei holds INVASION drills for residents

China warned Monday it was getting 'seriously prepared' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reportedly visit to the island of Taiwan, a trip that Beijing has made clear it opposes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's public comments come after the Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately issued some...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Opinion: The missing piece in the January 6 hearings

(CNN) — "It was missing a piece. And it was not happy." So begins Shel Silverstein's 1976 children's book, "The Missing Piece." Through eight public hearings, the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot has put together a sprawling jigsaw puzzle. It used audio, video, documents, testimony and graphics to assert that then-President Donald Trump spread a lie about the 2020 election being stolen and fired up an angry, armed crowd to converge on Congress as it was certifying Joe Biden's victory -- and then failed to use his power as president to immediately stop the violence.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Biden faces moment of truth on the economy this week

(CNN) — Every week is a tough week for this White House right now. But as he recovers from his Covid-19 infection, President Joe Biden faces a new moment of truth this week about an economy that is stuck in an identity crisis and buffeted by unpredictable outside forces -- and his White House knows it, as advisers scramble to front-run what many think could be a week of more gloomy data.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zandi
Person
Jason Furman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Gross Domestic Product#Economic Recovery#Americans#Harvard#White House
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy