You're not the only one who's confused about the economy. The experts are baffled, too

(CNN) — "It was missing a piece. And it was not happy." So begins Shel Silverstein's 1976 children's book, "The Missing Piece." Through eight public hearings, the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot has put together a sprawling jigsaw puzzle. It used audio, video, documents, testimony and graphics to assert that then-President Donald Trump spread a lie about the 2020 election being stolen and fired up an angry, armed crowd to converge on Congress as it was certifying Joe Biden's victory -- and then failed to use his power as president to immediately stop the violence.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO