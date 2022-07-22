UN Secretary-General: 'Everyone said this was not possible. It has happened'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discusses with CNN’s Becky Anderson the new...www.cnn.com
Satellite imaging has tracked a Russian ship with looted grain from Ukraine. They took it to Turkey. Had a buyer all lined up
The Russians are already bombing the Port that was for grain export...so there's that.
nobody has received any wheat yet so don't get to happy... just seen news were Russian workers that handle operations concerning the wheat just decided to go on strike 😳 🙄
