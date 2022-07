Webster University alumna Valerie Nicholson-Watson was honored July 20 as a Woman of the Year by the Greater Missouri Leadership Foundation (GMLF). The Alumna Leader Award, which Nicholson-Watson was presented with at the event, honors former participants of GMLF’s Greater Missouri Leadership Challenge – a highly competitive program for prominent Missouri women who seek to advance their knowledge of policy initiatives and further hone their leadership skills throughout the state.

WEBSTER GROVES, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO