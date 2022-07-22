ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Wes Moore wins Democratic nomination for Maryland governor's race, CBS News projects

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DaaGE_0gpBix4000

BALTIMORE -- Wes Moore is the winner of the Democratic nomination for governor, CBS News projects.

Since election night, Moore remained the top contender among the ten Democrats on the primary election ballot. He's carrying about 35% of the vote as of Friday morning with 70% of districts reporting.

Moore outpaces frontrunners Tom Perez, a former Labor Secretary, and Comptroller Peter Franchot by 7 points and 14 points, respectively. His campaign has not yet declared victory.

Moore is a combat veteran, author, small business owner and the former CEO of one of the nation's largest anti-poverty organizations.

Stay with WJZ for updates on this developing story.

Comments / 3

Related
Baltimore Times

Wes Moore Wins Democratic Gubernatorial Nomination in Maryland; Ivan Bates Declared Democratic Nomination Winner for Baltimore City’s State Attorney

Wes Moore – the bestselling author, businessman, nonprofit leader, and U.S. Army veteran—defeated various Democrats who were vying for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Maryland on Friday, July 22, 2022. In another high-profile political competition, Ivan Bates reigned victorious over the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, Marilyn Mosby,...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Battle lines drawn for Maryland's gubernatorial race

Votes from the primary election are still being counted, but the trend lines are so clear that Democrat Wes Moore claimed victory in the race to carry his party’s banner in the race for governor. He drew a sharp contrast between himself and Republican nominee Dan Cox, saying, "It’s a choice between unity and division. It’s a choice between a future built on hope and optimism versus a future built on cynical policies of conspiracy theories and fear.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan says fight for the soul of the Republican Party is 'long from being over'

(CNN) -- Despite a Trump-backed election denier winning the GOP gubernatorial primary in Maryland, the state's moderate Republican governor said Sunday he's still fighting for the heart and soul of his party."There's no question that we lost a battle, and we're losing a few battles, but the fight is ... long from being over," Larry Hogan told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked about his fight to control the future of the party amid former President Donald Trump's outsized influence on its direction."I can tell you I'm not giving up, it just makes me want to...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Race for Maryland governor in 2022

(WBFF)In the race for governor democrats and republicans now know their candidates will be come November. For the republicans, it's trump endorsed Dan Cox and for the democrats it's best selling author and former nonprofit leader Wes Moore.Political science professor at McDaniel College Matthew Monjello joined us to talk about the candidates chances of winning the race. Monjello was surprised by the Cox victory and didn't think he'd beat the other candidates by double digit points. Despite the convincing yet surprising victory of the republican primary, Monjello believes that the race won't be the competitive at all and that this race will more so be about Wes Moore introducing himself to America and telling everyone who he is and what political value he holds. As both parties candidates lack political experience Monjello talked about the disadvantage Cox has being supported by former president Donald Trump in a liberal state like Maryland. As Larry Hogan and candidate Kelly Schulz speculate whether democrats were meddling with the republican primary, another belief is that the Cox race as a republican in Maryland wasn't as funded and that Schulz may not have gotten as much support from the republican party to win the primary.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Secretary, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
fox5dc.com

Maryland 2022 Primary: 'On The Hill' discusses election results

The Maryland Primary Elections ware held this week on Tuesday, July 19 across the state. Several major seats were up for grabs including governor, comptroller and attorney general, as well as key races happening for the Senate, House of Representatives, and Montgomery County Executive. Results have been announced in every...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

MD's 2022 Primary Election recap, with WYPR reporter John Lee

Today on Midday, we’re going to talk taxes, and a proposal to dramatically reduce the property tax rate in Baltimore City. But we begin with a quick update on MD's 2022 primary election with WYPR’s John Lee, who covers Baltimore County…. John Lee joins us on our digital...
BALTIMORE, MD
Ocean City Today

Most rural counties in Maryland

Compiled a list of the most rural counties in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Tom Perez
rockvillenights.com

Tom Perez on media calling Maryland governor race for Wes Moore: "Not so fast"

A number of news outlets declared Wes Moore the victor in the Democratic Maryland governor race today, and the campaign of Tom Perez is pushing back. "Put simply, it’s too early to call this race," Perez campaign manager Sean Downey said in a statement. "Yesterday was the first day of counting for the 212,962 recorded and received vote-by-mail ballots and it was a huge day for Tom Perez. He flipped multiple counties from election day and made major vote gains statewide, all while as many as 80,000 votes remain in Montgomery County — the largest remaining vote share and Tom's incredibly strong base."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Franchot, Perez split over Moore's projected win in Maryland gubernatorial primary

BALTIMORE -- While Peter Franchot on Friday conceded the Democratic nomination in Maryland's gubernatorial race to Wes Moore, Tom Perez's campaign is saying not so fast--it's still too close to call.CBS News projected Friday that Moore won the Democratic nomination for governor, with about 35% of the vote as of Friday afternoon with 70% of districts reporting.  Moore currently outpaces Perez and Franchot by about 7 points and 14 points, respectively. Franchot, Maryland's comptroller, congratulated Moore Friday afternoon and called on Marylanders to support Moore."With voting rights, Roe v. Wade, health care, common sense gun control, climate change...
MARYLAND STATE
The Washington Informer

Franchot Concedes in Maryland Gubernatorial Race

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said Friday that he will concede in the race for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Franchot, who has been in public office since his election as a state delegate in 1986, sat in third place behind projected winner Wes Moore and former U.S. and Maryland Labor Secretary Tom Perez with about 102,140 votes as of Friday afternoon.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Ruppersberger tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time

U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year. The congressman's representatives disclosed the positive test in an email Monday afternoon, saying Ruppersberger is isolating and working from home while dealing with mild symptoms. It marks the second time Ruppersberger has tested positive this...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election State#Democratic#Cbs News#Labor#Wjz
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan refuses to endorse Dan Cox in Twitter rant

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has made it abundantly clear that he won’t be supporting his party’s representative in the upcoming gubernatorial election. Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (R) upset Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (R) in Tuesday’s primary election and Governor Hogan seems content to take his ball and go home. “Trump lost Republicans the White House, the House, and the Senate,” Governor Hogan … Continue reading "Governor Hogan refuses to endorse Dan Cox in Twitter rant" The post Governor Hogan refuses to endorse Dan Cox in Twitter rant appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Baltimore

Moore, Cox jump out to early leads in governor's race as early votes pour in

BALTIMORE -- Author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore (D) and Del. Dan Cox (R) hold significant leads in the race for governor.As of 10:35 p.m., Moore leads former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez by 11 points and Comptroller Peter Franchot by 17 points.No other candidate has reached double digits in the early going.On the Republic side, the Donald Trump-backed Cox leads Gov. Larry Hogan's former labor and commerce secretary Kelly Schulz, 56% to 40%.Schulz said told supporters it's not over yet.Early votes from about 115,000 Democrats and 50,000 Republicans have been counted thus far, and the state board of elections has reported tallies from about 60% of precincts.Important disclaimer: Many votes are still outstanding, particularly mail-in ballots.Elections officials caution not to expect results in some races for weeks. By law, local elections officials cannot open mail-in ballots until Thursday. As of July 17, state elections officials reported receiving 190,955 mail-in ballots.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Some early, expected results in Maryland's primary election

BALTIMORE -- The votes from the primary election are still being tallied, but a few results in predictable races are in.Based on the preliminary numbers, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) is expected to easily fend off a primary challenge from Michelle Smith, as he currently leads by 64 points.Two Democratic incumbents in the U.S. House of Representatives, Kweisi Mfume and C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, hold similarly commanding leads and the Associated Press is projecting both will move on to the general.Harford County Executive Barry Glassman (R) is running unopposed to become the Republican Party's nominee for Comptroller.And U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (R-1st District) is also running unopposed.Polls were open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland voted on Tuesday and many results from 2022’s primary election are still coming in. In race for governor, Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (56.2%) led the Republican charge, defeating the Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (40.3%).  On the Democrats’ side, Wes Moore (36.7%) leads Tom Perez (27.4%). In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski (84.2%) defeated Adam Reuter (15.8%) on … Continue reading "Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race" The post Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
62K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy