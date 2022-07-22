ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I tried the Hamptons bakery beloved by culinary star Ina Garten, but it's one hot spot you can skip

By Rachel Askinasi
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
Ina Garten's favorite Hamptons bakery was not worth the visit. Rachel Askinasi/Insider and Noam Galai/Contributor/Getty Images
  • On a recent trip to the Hamptons, I checked out one of Ina Garten's favorite bakeries, Carissa's.
  • I ordered a pastry, a loaf of bread, and a savory breakfast sandwich.
  • The food quality was mixed, so I likely wouldn't go back.

