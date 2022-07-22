ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Driver charged in 2021 hit and run that killed 16-year-old Jayden Baldree

By Ryan Dickstein
 5 days ago
DUNDALK, Md. — An 18-year-old has been charged in connection to a deadly hit and run last year that claimed the life of 16-year-old Jayden Baldree.

Baltimore County Police announced the arrest Friday, but did not identify the alleged getaway driver, who apparently was 17 at the time of the incident.

Baldree died July 19, 2021 after being hit by an Acura while riding her bike along Northpoint Boulevard near Baltimore Street.

Shortly after the collision police found the suspect's vehicle, at the intersection of Baltimore Street and Eastbrook Avenue with the tags removed.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

