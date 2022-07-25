ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate August 2022 Payments?

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwAa2_0gpBiDtw00

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps , is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance for low- and no-income households. While the U.S. Department of Agriculture oversees it, SNAP is administered at the state level. Each state also has its own SNAP deposit schedule.

SNAP Benefits: How Is Eligibility Determined?
Explore: How To Use SNAP Benefits for Purchases

Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which are linked to EBT cards . Some states have different names for EBT cards, so yours may be called something else.

Cards can be swiped at checkout in grocery stores, major retailers and participating farmers markets just like a debit card. Make sure to enter your PIN to complete the transaction. Depending on your state, you may also be able to purchase SNAP-eligible products online at participating retailers. You can find participating online retailers in your state here .

Benefits can be used to purchase eligible food items , including seeds and plants which produce food for the household to eat. SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements or nonfood items.

Your SNAP deposit schedule depends on your state. Payments are usually distributed according to the last numbers of your identification number for your state’s program. However, some states may distribute benefits on a particular date each month. States also have different rules regarding payment days that fall on weekends or holidays. Check with your state’s SNAP agency for your deposit schedule.

Food Stamps: How to Use Your SNAP EBT at Farmers’ Markets
SNAP Guidance: What Is Pandemic EBT for Summer 2022 and Is My Child Eligible for Food Benefits?

You can apply for SNAP through your state’s local SNAP office or through their website. Visit SNAP’s Application and Local Office Locators page to learn how to apply in your state. To locate nearby SNAP-authorized offices, use the SNAP Retailer Locator tool .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate August 2022 Payments?

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Nutrition#Alcoholic Beverages#Food Stamps#Vitamin#Ebt
GOBankingRates

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
GOBankingRates

What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
FOOD & DRINKS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
175K+
Followers
12K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy