ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Argentina and Chile mountain border reopens after heavy snowfall

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZrZG_0gpBiC1D00

July 22 (Reuters) - The main mountain border pass between Chile and Argentina reopened this week after a heavy snowfall in the Andes forced it to shutter for about two weeks, stranding thousands of trucks.

The backed-up vehicles have been slowly wending their way along the serpentine road, known as "Los Libertadores," since the pass was reopened on Wednesday. Some of the drivers had been waiting for days.

The long waits provoked widespread anger among drivers.

"The authorities, the agencies are not concerned, both on the Argentinean and Chilean side, about improving the infrastructure, we are tired of complaining a thousand times," said Angel, a 42-year-old bus driver.

Reporting by Ivan Alvarado; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Josie Kao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Incredible before and after aerial photos show devastation caused by Australia's FOURTH floods this year with whole towns underwater and hilltop homes like islands in a sea of muddy brown water

Incredible aerial photos show the devastation caused by floods spreading across NSW after days of torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks and destroy homes. Thousands of homes are ruined and many more still cut off after NSW's fourth major flood in as many months where entire country towns went underwater.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

A 16-Foot Oarfish Has Been Found in Chile: Sign of Impending Earthquake?

A 16-foot giant fish captured by a group of fishermen in Chile recently drove locals into a frenzy. The oarfish is said to be a forerunner of earthquakes and tsunamis, and its appearance is considered a terrible omen in several cultures. These secretive animals are the world's longest bony fish,...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Andes#Infrastructure#Argentinean#Chilean
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse

2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Argentina
Reuters

Death toll in Philippines quake rises to 4, with 60 injured

MANILA, July 27 (Reuters) - A strong earthquake in northern Philippines has killed four people and injured 60, the interior minister said on Wednesday. Two people died in Benguet province, one in Abra province, and one more in another province, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos told a televised news conference.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

510K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy