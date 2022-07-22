GO in the Know: Social Security Spending Card Scam & Top Financial News for July 22

seb_ra / iStock.com

Happy National Hammock Day! Before you head out to enjoy a little rest and relaxation this weekend, catch up on today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Social Security Spending Card for Adults Over 51 Not Being Sent

The latest scam claims that adults over the age of 51 can get a spending card through certain government programs. However, no programs exist and Social Security benefits are limited to certain groups.

Business Spotlight: 8 Resources for Affording Groceries If Your Emergency SNAP Benefits Have Expired

If you’re part of a low-income household struggling to get by with less money on your EBT card every month, you have options. Here’s where you can turn for help if you lost your emergency allotment and food has become too expensive to afford even with the help of SNAP.

That’s Interesting: Rent Reaches Another Historic High — So Why Is It Still Cheaper Than Buying a Home?

The U.S. median rental price hit a record high for the 16th consecutive month in June, but renting remains cheaper than buying a home.

Bonus: 8 Signs You Can Afford To Retire

While there are no guarantees, there are some clear signs that you’re financially ready to retire. If these ring true to you, you’re probably in a good place to enjoy your post-work life.

SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?

