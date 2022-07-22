ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GO in the Know: Social Security Spending Card Scam & Top Financial News for July 22

By Heather Taylor
 5 days ago
seb_ra / iStock.com

Happy National Hammock Day! Before you head out to enjoy a little rest and relaxation this weekend, catch up on today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Social Security Spending Card for Adults Over 51 Not Being Sent

The latest scam claims that adults over the age of 51 can get a spending card through certain government programs. However, no programs exist and Social Security benefits are limited to certain groups.

Business Spotlight: 8 Resources for Affording Groceries If Your Emergency SNAP Benefits Have Expired

If you’re part of a low-income household struggling to get by with less money on your EBT card every month, you have options. Here’s where you can turn for help if you lost your emergency allotment and food has become too expensive to afford even with the help of SNAP.

That’s Interesting: Rent Reaches Another Historic High — So Why Is It Still Cheaper Than Buying a Home?

The U.S. median rental price hit a record high for the 16th consecutive month in June, but renting remains cheaper than buying a home.

Bonus: 8 Signs You Can Afford To Retire

While there are no guarantees, there are some clear signs that you’re financially ready to retire. If these ring true to you, you’re probably in a good place to enjoy your post-work life.

About the Author

Heather Taylor is a senior finance writer for GOBankingRates. She is also the head writer and brand mascot enthusiast for PopIcon, Advertising Week’s blog dedicated to brand mascots. She has been published on HelloGiggles, Business Insider, The Story Exchange, Brit + Co, Thrive Global, and more media outlets.

Here’s How Much Cash You Should Keep at Home at All Times

Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are always unexpected events that can lead to a necessity for having a bit of cash on hand, particularly emergencies ranging from catastrophic weather (hurricanes, wildfire), to power outages. If you can’t access your digital currency or your banking systems are down, having cash can allow you to get gas, food, and medicines with ease.
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
Heather Taylor
Cadrene Heslop

July 2022 Stimulus Check Updates

Democratic lawmakers have proposed several bills to help American citizens with inflation. But these are yet to receive approval. States have taken on this initiative. Many are unlikely to suspend their gas tax levies. But the local governments are taking other measures to help. (source)
Here’s the Average Social Security Benefit

Have you ever wondered what the “normal” Social Security amount might be?. How much you made in your 35 highest-earning years, the age at which you retire and your spouse’s work history are major factors in calculating your retirement benefit, as we explain in “7 Social Security Rules Everyone Should Know by Now.”
GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

