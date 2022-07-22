ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

K-9 Stark tracks suspect with multiple warrants in Washington County

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — K-9 Stark from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been busy...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Portland police searching for 'dangerous' suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are looking for who they describe as a “dangerous” suspect. Police said 33-year-old Jacob Matthew Ray Anderson is wanted for his dangerous actions on Tuesday, when he hit a Portland Police officer while driving away in a stolen vehicle. The officer sustained...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Teenager reported missing, in danger from Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, asked the public Wednesday to help find 16-year-old Zane Averett. Averett is a child in foster care who went missing from Union, Oregon on July 8. He is believed to be in danger. If anyone sees Averett...
SALEM, OR
KOIN 6 News

Body of missing swimmer recovered at Hagg Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that they have found the body of a man who reportedly drowned at Henry Hagg Lake the previous day. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man went swimming at the Eagle Creek Recreation Area in Scoggins...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Suspect in custody, accused of stealing van with baby inside

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect is in custody, accused of stealing a van with a 9-month-old baby inside on Wednesday morning, according to Tualatin Police. On Wednesday at around 6:45 a.m., police say officers responded to a kidnapping and stolen vehicle incident at the Oregon Dog Rescue, located at 6700 SW Nyberg Street.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Shoplifter found smoking fentanyl

The Hillsboro Police Department handles calls for service from July 11-17, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 11 A driver near Northeast Cornelius Pass Road and Evergreen Parkway was called in by a citizen because their observation of very poor driving. The driver was pulled over by police and arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The driver provided a breath sample, which measured thrice...
HILLSBORO, OR
KOIN 6 News

Dognapped: Pooch held for ransom, 1 arrested in Portland

The dog was taken Sunday as its owner was inside a business for about 30 minutes, authorities said. The alleged dognapper broke the car's window and -- instead of following Oregon law to contact police and stay at the scene -- left a note with a phone number.
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 30 Fatal, Multnomah Co., July 26

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at approximately 12:57 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Hwy 30 near milepost 12. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound gray GMC Sierra, operated by Kody Hansen (24) of Warren, was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway striking a parked black Audi AA8 occupied by Dale Herren (45) and Jennifer Herren (43) of St. Helens. The GMC then struck two more unoccupied vehicles, a power pole, went over an embankment and struck the front porch of a residence. Kody Hansen and Dale Herren sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased. Jennifer Herren was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Hwy 30 was closed for approximately 5 hours. OSP was assisted by Portland Police Bureau, Scappoose Police Department and ODOT.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
thereflector.com

Man arrested in Cowlitz County accused of stealing 26 catalytic converters

Law enforcement officials have referred theft and burglary charges against a Portland man accused of stealing 26 catalytic converters from a Toledo business last week, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, July 19. The suspect, who the sheriff’s office identified as 38-year-old Jesse Vaidabid Jr., is accused...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 9 Stark
KXL

Suspects Arrested In Vancouver Carjacking

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man says he was robbed at gunpoint of his keys and car while playing basketball at a school in Vancouver with as many as five suspects involved. The carjacking happened outside Covington Middle School around 7:00pm last Friday night. The suspects drove away in the victim’s vehicle and crossed state lines.
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KATU.com

Police name man shot, killed in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police named the man who was shot and killed in Southeast Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood earlier this month. On Friday, July 8 just after 7:10 p.m., police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at Southeast Powell Boulevard and 112th Avenue. When they arrived,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Cooling shelters in Multnomah County to stay open trough Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County officials say overnight cooling shelters will stay open through Friday morning. This comes as the National Weather Service extended its excessive heat warning. Health officials are urging the public to take care of themselves and check on others, particularly as forecasts show the heat...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Police update witness information in shooting investigation

The VPD released photos of individuals it is seeking to interview and identify. The Vancouver Police Department is continuing the investigation into the shooting at a house party on July 17 and is seeking to interview additional witnesses and to identify and interview the individuals in the photos released Monday (July 25).
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy