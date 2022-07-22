Margaret Behrens of Carroll

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced Friday that Jefferson has joined their list of Iowa Great Places. Gov. Kim Reynolds says, “The Iowa Great Places form the backbone of our state’s overall community building and tourism strategy. Each place tells an authentic story, and we’re proud to support their proud community spirit and hard work.” Towns receiving this designation have increased access to support to develop new and existing infrastructure with a focus on arts and culture, architecture, community diversity, historic assets, and more. Following Friday’s announcement, the total number of Iowa Great Places has grown to 42 since the program began in 2005. Jefferson was selected for their renewed dedication to drawing tourists to their community through the installation of public art projects near the Mahanay Bell Tower, including the growing collection of rooftop murals. Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer says, “These programs help Iowans develop and focus a vision for the sustainable development of their cultural places while generating new economic opportunities. We look forward to partnering with them to make their visions a reality.” The other newly designated Iowa Great Places are Oskaloosa, Washington, Woodbine, Appanoose County, Bondurant, Council Bluffs, Malvern, Maquoketa, and the Turkey River Recreation Corridor. Learn more about Iowa Great Places at www.iowaculture.gov.
