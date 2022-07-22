Margaret Behrens of Carroll

Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom and the Crawford County Farm Bureau recently partnered with local libraries to teach kids about the power of growing their own food. Thanks to a donation from the Farm Bureau, dozens of copies of the book “How to Grow a Monster” were donated to six Crawford County libraries to be used during summer programming. The children’s tale follows two kids on a mission to get rid of their mother’s zucchini crop, only to find everything they try ends up producing more. Loess Hills Education Program Coordinator Melanie Bruck is bringing that story to life at the libraries with story time, snacks, and educational activities, most recently in Westside. Librarian Joyce Von Glan says, “The presentation was great! The kids loved making the monster snacks, the projects, and playing games. Overall, it was a great program.” Since 2018, Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom has served children in Carroll, Crawford, Harrison, Shelby, and Pottawattamie Counties to understand better where their food comes from and the role agriculture plays in their daily lives. Learn more about this and similar programs at www.IowaAgLiteracy.org.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO