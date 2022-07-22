ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

Margaret Behrens of Carroll

Margaret Behrens, age 88, of Carroll, died Thursday, July 21, 2022 at her home in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The celebrant will be Fr. Steve Brodersen.

Lois Schmitz of Carroll

A funeral mass for 69-year-old Lois Schmitz of Carroll will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 29 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Halbur. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:30-2 p.m. on Friday at St. Augustine Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to New Hope Village in Carroll. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll. Lois is survived by her siblings Joan (Dave) Eickman of Macungie, PA, and Alan (Mary) Schmitz of Halbur; nieces and nephews: Sara Benham (Adam) and their children: Everett and Nora; Kyle Eickman (Jen) and their children: Max and Grace; Casey Schmitz, (Molly) with a child on the way; Sami Sapp (Shane) and their child Maggie; as well as many extended relatives and friends, including her New Hope Village Family.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Second Annual Bikers For Backpacks Coming Up In Carroll

The second annual Bikers for Backpacks event is next weekend in Carroll. The event is on Saturday, July 30, with a sign-up time at 10:30 a.m. at Natural Look/Amber the Barber. The route will be given to rides when they sign up. It costs participants to attend, and for drives, it is $20, and passengers cost $5. There will be a $200 cash prize drawing for participants. All the proceeds will be used to purchase school bags and supplies for kids through August and haircuts before school starts.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

2022 Sac County Fair Runs Tuesday Through Saturday This Week

The 2022 Sac County Fair begins tomorrow (Tuesday) in Sac City. According to Fair Manager Amanda Weber, exhibits and animals begin arriving at 7 a.m., with the first shows and presentations starting at noon in the show ring. However, she says the fair does not officially begin until the opening ceremonies Tuesday evening.
SAC COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Vanderheiden Wins At Crawford County!

Originally Posted On: https://www.coletrain15v.com/press/article/116048. Cole Vanderheiden charged to his second win of his rookie season in the IMCA Race Saver Sprint Car division on Friday night. The triumph came at Crawford County Speedway (Denison, Iowa) aboard his Three Sixteen Strategy Group No. 15v Sprinter. He hit the ground running with...
DENISON, IA
Carroll, IA
Carroll, IA
Jefferson Police Report July 21, 2022

7:20am: Nicole Miller reported a “scam” involving a car rental company that requested prepaid debit card numbers be sent to them. The Officer explained that legitimate businesses typically do not require prepaid card numbers. 7:59am: A traffic stop at Westwood Dr. and Deer Run Rd. resulted in Paula...
JEFFERSON, IA
Loess Hills Agriculture In The Classroom Brings Educational Programming To Crawford County Libraries

Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom and the Crawford County Farm Bureau recently partnered with local libraries to teach kids about the power of growing their own food. Thanks to a donation from the Farm Bureau, dozens of copies of the book “How to Grow a Monster” were donated to six Crawford County libraries to be used during summer programming. The children’s tale follows two kids on a mission to get rid of their mother’s zucchini crop, only to find everything they try ends up producing more. Loess Hills Education Program Coordinator Melanie Bruck is bringing that story to life at the libraries with story time, snacks, and educational activities, most recently in Westside. Librarian Joyce Von Glan says, “The presentation was great! The kids loved making the monster snacks, the projects, and playing games. Overall, it was a great program.” Since 2018, Loess Hills Agriculture in the Classroom has served children in Carroll, Crawford, Harrison, Shelby, and Pottawattamie Counties to understand better where their food comes from and the role agriculture plays in their daily lives. Learn more about this and similar programs at www.IowaAgLiteracy.org.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
1 killed, 1 injured in western Iowa single-vehicle crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead and another is injured following an accident early Sunday morning in western Iowa. It happened a few miles southeast of Missouri Valley, Iowa near the intersection of 335th Street and Merrick Place, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The report said 21-year-old Quinten Vogel was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on 335th Street around 2:49 a.m. when he failed to negotiate the curve. The car left the road and struck two trees.
MISSOURI VALLEY, IA
UPDATE: Driver injured, home badly damaged in Minburn crash

A vehicle left the roadway of northbound U.S. Highway 169 in Minburn early Saturday and crashed through a fence and into a garage, injuring the driver and damaging the Minburn home. The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the rear of 318 Walnut St. and caused extensive damage to...
MINBURN, IA
St. Mary
Jefferson Earns Iowa Great Places Designation From Iowa Department Of Cultural Affairs

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced Friday that Jefferson has joined their list of Iowa Great Places. Gov. Kim Reynolds says, “The Iowa Great Places form the backbone of our state’s overall community building and tourism strategy. Each place tells an authentic story, and we’re proud to support their proud community spirit and hard work.” Towns receiving this designation have increased access to support to develop new and existing infrastructure with a focus on arts and culture, architecture, community diversity, historic assets, and more. Following Friday’s announcement, the total number of Iowa Great Places has grown to 42 since the program began in 2005. Jefferson was selected for their renewed dedication to drawing tourists to their community through the installation of public art projects near the Mahanay Bell Tower, including the growing collection of rooftop murals. Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer says, “These programs help Iowans develop and focus a vision for the sustainable development of their cultural places while generating new economic opportunities. We look forward to partnering with them to make their visions a reality.” The other newly designated Iowa Great Places are Oskaloosa, Washington, Woodbine, Appanoose County, Bondurant, Council Bluffs, Malvern, Maquoketa, and the Turkey River Recreation Corridor. Learn more about Iowa Great Places at www.iowaculture.gov.
JEFFERSON, IA
A Murder Mystery Event Happening In Churdan Next Week

A Murder Mystery will occur in Churdan next week at Spring Lake. The event is called Waves of Danger and is on Thursday, July 28, starting at 6:00 p.m. The Churdan Library will serve a small meal at the library at 5:00 p.m. before the show for those attending the event. Rides will be provided, and individuals need to call the library by Wednesday, July 28, if they need a ride. The event is free and is only for kids in grades sixth through twelfth. Individuals wanting more information on the event can contact the Churdan Library at 515-389-3423.
CHURDAN, IA
Iowa community faces growing issue with squatters

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The latest in a string of suspicious fires in Fort Dodge has been declared arson, although the Fire Department says the fires are not connected. A home at 502 N. 17th St. burned Wednesday. The property was supposed to be vacant, but neighbors say squatters had been living there all summer.
Car crashes into house in Minburn early Saturday

A vehicle left the roadway of northbound U.S. Highway 169 in Minburn early Saturday and crashed through a fence and into a garage. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office is releasing no information about the incident at this hour, including the number and condition of victims. The crash occurred shortly...
MINBURN, IA
Teen Driver Cited For Single-Vehicle Rollover Accident Thursday In Guthrie County

Authorities have released additional details of a single-vehicle rollover accident that occurred Thursday evening in southern Guthrie County. A Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the scene at the intersection of Quail Avenue and 350th Street at approximately 6:26 p.m. Their initial investigation found a 16-year-old male driver from Stuart was traveling southbound on Quail Avenue in a 2003 Ford F-150 when he lost control of the vehicle while turning westbound onto 350th. According to law enforcement, the pickup fishtailed before entering the south ditch and rolling, coming to rest on its top. The driver reported minor injuries to his leg but was not transported for treatment. Four passengers in the truck were uninjured. Damage to the Ford was estimated at $10,000. The teenage driver was cited for careless driving.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Why Iowa voters are being asked if EMS is an essential service

IOWA — Many emergency medical services agencies across Iowa are facing shortages in staff, with rural areas seeing the most impact. Leaders are looking to designate EMS an essential service in their communities. A state law enacted last year would allow counties to do so by holding a referendum. If residents vote to make EMS […]
IOWA STATE
Public Asked to Help Find Missing Jefferson Man

The public is being asked to help find a missing individual from Jefferson. According to the Jefferson Police Department, Blake Millard has been missing since Friday afternoon. He was last seen on Adams Street wearing a green shirt and blue jeans. He weighs 145 pounds and is about five-foot and eight inches tall. Jefferson resident Christy Smithson is a family friend and says Millard struggles with mental health issues. She is also organizing a search party that starts at 12:30pm at the shelter house by the skating park.
Hunt Is On For Missing Dogs Taken From Central Iowa Breeding Operation

Webster County Animal Protections needs your help in finding six missing dogs from a breeding operation outside of Harcourt. The dogs range in age from young puppies to adults. Their appearance varies from white to tricolor in coat pattern. To see photos of these dogs head to Webster county animal protection on Facebook or yourfortdodge.com.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
Teen Arrested in Fall Shooting at Fort Dodge Bar

A 16 year old faces several felony charges in relation to a shooting at the Brass Monkey last September. Morquette Jackson Junior is charged with Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon With the Intent to Cause Serious Injury (a forcible felony resulting in the Defendant being charged as an adult), Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, and Going Armed With Intent.
Adel Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For February Incident

An Adel man was recently sentenced to prison after a stabbing incident that occurred in February. According to court documents, 21-year-old Tyler Scott Delaney was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the Class C Felony of willful injury causing serious injury as part of a plea agreement which also knocked the charge down from a Class B Felony for attempted murder.

