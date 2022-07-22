ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IL

Marion County Sheriff’s Department releases details on death of inmate

By Bruce Kropp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marion County Sheriff’s Department has released information on the death of an inmate who went unconscious and later died at a Mt. Vernon hospital. The sheriff’s department reports the incident involving Romy McAlexander...

JERSEY COUNTY, IL

