Alexander Puthoff, Bettendorf, will receive the Eagle Scout award in a Court of Honor ceremony on Aug. 21. Puthoff is a member of Troop 199 chartered by the Bettendorf Lions Club. He earned the Eagle Scout award by completing all rank advancements, earning 51 merit badges and participating in numerous scouting service projects and programs. During his career as a scout, he has held numerous leadership positions and is currently the senior patrol leader for his troop.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO