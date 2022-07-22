ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawyer: Accused Ohio rapist’s reaction to charges related to 10-year-old girl

By Mark Feuerborn
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The lawyer for a man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl stood Friday in court, but the defendant did not.

Defense attorney Bryan Bowen said his client, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes, appeared to be afraid when the two last met.

“I met with him yesterday at the Franklin County Jail down on Jackson Pike,” Bowen told NBC4. “He’s obviously scared. He’s obviously concerned. He’s obviously upset about the situation.”

Petition calling for Clarence Thomas removal from Supreme Court gets 1M signatures

Bowen appeared on behalf of Fuentes for his preliminary hearing, after a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted him on two counts of rape. While Columbus police originally said they arrested Fuentes after he confessed to the crimes, Bowen said he expects his client to plead not guilty now.

The indictment accused Fuentes of raping a then nine-year-old girl twice: once between January 1 and May 11, and a second time on May 12. Investigators told the court that the victim, now 10, became pregnant and had to travel to Indiana to get an abortion.

Missing in Ohio: TikTok girl with 10K followers

The case has drawn comments from multiple activists and politicians supporting and opposing abortion rights , including President Joe Biden.

“Ten years old; raped; six weeks pregnant; already traumatized,” Biden said last week . “[She] was forced to travel to another state. Imagine being that little girl.”

over all the crap
5d ago

Scared?!?! Good I hope he’s terrified That will give him a glimpse of what that little girl went through

Kristin
5d ago

It would be really easy to falsely accuse an illegal immigrant and threaten him to keep quiet or he will be killed.

Samantha Taylor
5d ago

y'all are pathetic, it wouldn't be the same responses if this were your little girl, forever traumatized on so many levels!!

