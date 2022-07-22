ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Kenyan police officers found guilty of murder of three including human rights lawyer

By Sarah Johnson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zweup_0gpBeG7b00

Three police officers in Kenya have been found guilty of murdering three men, including human rights lawyer Willie Kimani, six years after their bodies were found in a river.

Justice Jessie Lessit found police officers Fredrick Leliman, Stephen Cheburet and Sylvia Wanjiku as well as police informer Peter Ngugi guilty of murdering Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri on 23 June 2016.

A fourth police officer, Leonard Mwangi, was acquitted. Those found guilty will be sentenced at a later date.

The triple killing prompted exceptional outrage in Kenya, with hundreds of people protesting in the streets .

The high court judge revealed in gruesome detail how Kimani, who worked for International Justice Mission (IJM), was abducted while leaving Mavoko law courts in Nairobi and tortured and killed along with Mwenda and Muiruri. Their bodies were discovered a week later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWGJD_0gpBeG7b00
From left to right: lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and driver Joseph Muiruri. Photograph: Courtesy of IJM

At the time Kimani was representing Mwenda, who had been shot and injured by police.

Outside the court, Hannah Kimani, the wife of Willie Kimani, said it had been a long and difficult six years waiting for justice. “I would like to say that us getting justice today offers a source of comfort to our hearts,” she said. “Although it may not bring Willie Kimani back, it may bring comfort to our hearts.”

In an interview with the Guardian last year , Paul Kinuthia, Kimani’s father, said: “I have a wound in my heart. As long as this case is in court, the wound won’t heal. Each year that goes by is a reminder of how my son and two others were killed.”

Benson Shamala, country director for IJM Kenya, said: “Out of five, we’ve got four convicted which sends a strong message that the criminal justice system is working. It may not be perfect, but we can rely on it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KaStH_0gpBeG7b00
Kenyan police officers Sylvia Wanjiku, Stephen Cheburet and Fredrick Leliman sit in the dock at Milimani Law courts, Nairobi, Kenya, 2016. Photograph: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Elsy Sainna, executive director of the International Commission of Jurists, Kenya, said she had mixed feelings about the verdict. “It’s symptomatic of our criminal justice system that cases take too long to conclude, particularly those that are about enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions that touch on the police and police accountability,” she said.

Police killings have long been an issue in Kenya . The Kenyan independent policing oversight authority (Ipoa) has received and processed 20,979 complaints in the 11 years since it was established, but only 3,437 investigations have been completed. By the end of last year, there had been 17 convictions and 141 cases filed before courts.

Meanwhile killings by police officers have risen. According to Missing Voices , a group of organisations investigating unlawful killings in Kenya, 72 people have been killed by the police this year. Last year, 187 people were killed, up from 158 in 2020.

Sainna said this case would bring change, but added: “We must sustain the advocacy efforts both with the judiciary and even with the police that nobody can get away without being accountable for their actions, particularly if they are police officers.”

Related: ‘The wounds won’t heal’: Kenya’s agonising wait for justice on killings by police

Irũngũ Houghton, Kenya director for Amnesty International, said the case set an important precedent just before the general elections. “Police officers will think twice about using excessive force and taking the law into their own hands, and deciding what to do with suspects or people they don’t like.”

Other cases pending trial involving police officers include that of Carilton Maina, a University of Leeds student who was shot dead in December 2018 . An officer pleaded not guilty to murder in April 2020. As of April 2022, the case had been adjourned at least three times and still had not gone to a full hearing.

Yassin Moyo died aged 13 after he was shot as he stood on his balcony watching police enforce the new Covid-19 curfew on 30 March 2020. On 23 June 2020, police officer Duncan Ndiema pleaded not guilty to his murder. The case has been adjourned numerous times and has yet to be heard.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
The Independent

Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police Accountability#Human Rights Lawyer#Violent Crime#Kenyan
Daily Mail

Killer grandmother, 85, who arranged for her daughter-in-law, 27, to be lured to India and murdered in honour killing is set to be freed from jail despite Dominic Raab bid to keep her caged

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab's attempt to stop a murderous pensioner who organised the honour killing of her daughter-in-law from being freed has been refused by The Parole Board. Bachan Kaur Athwal, 85, arranged for her son's wife Surjit, 27, to be lured to India and murdered in 1998. Athwal was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'

A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police investigating after girls ‘followed and touched in sea’ by men on Brighton beach

A man has been arrested in Brighton after the police received reports of a group of men ‘following and touching’ girls on a beach.Sussex Police are now looking into a slew of sexual assaults in Brighton which were reported to them and urging victims and witnesses to get in touch.A 32-year-old man, from Hayes in west London, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against a woman but was released on conditional bail while the police investigate.Local officers received a third-party report of a group of men sexually assaulting and harassing women and girls on the beach at roughly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Man strangles, boils wife in cauldron in front of children in Karachi, police say

A man is on the run in Pakistan accused of killing his wife and boiling her body in a cauldron in front of their children, according to Karachi police.Ashiq Khan, who worked as a watchman at a private school in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal that had fallen into disuse, first asphyxiated his wife, Nargis Khan, 32, with a pillow before boiling her in a pot, Geo TV reported, citing a police officer.The police found the woman’s body in a cauldron with her leg severed on Wednesday and her remains were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem.The killing came to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

374K+
Followers
89K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy