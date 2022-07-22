ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘improved,’ Dr. Jha says 'he's breathing fine'

By Justin Boggs
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w69eG_0gpBeDTQ00

President Joe Biden’s temperature reached 99.4 degrees Thursday night but has since returned to normal as the president battles a COVID-19 infection, presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote.

O'Connor said Friday morning that Biden's symptoms "have improved."

White House Covid Response Coordinator Ashish Jha and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly stressed to a very inquisitive press corp at the White House on Friday that Biden's condition is improving and said that his temperature is at a normal level on Friday at 99.4, which Jha said is in the "normal" range.

Jha also said his appetite is good, but that Biden did report having a rough night of sleep from Thursday night into Friday morning.

Biden took Tylenol on Thursday, which O’Connor said caused the president’s temperature to return to normal. O’Connor also said Biden’s blood pressure, respiration rate and oxygen levels were normal.

He continued to have fatigue along with a runny nose and occasional cough on Friday, O’Connor said.

The president also took a dose of Paxlovid on Friday. O’Connor said the president will continue taking Paxlovid with Tylenol and oral hydration in the coming days.

O’Connor confirmed that Biden will not take medications ELIQUIS and Crestor while on Paxlovid.

Despite having COVID-19, Biden is continuing to work out of the White House residence. He is scheduled to meet with his economic team today to discuss efforts to lower gas prices. He is also meeting with senior advisers to discuss his legislative agenda.

Biden tested positive for the virus on Thursday. He is fully vaccinated and double boosted.

