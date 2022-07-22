ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eva Dickerman Joins Range Media Partners

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Rising star literary manager Eva Dickerman has joined Range as a Partner.

The well-liked Dickerman, who comes from Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, will continue working with a number of her clients, including playwrights such as Will Arbery (Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Heroes of the Fourth Turning; writer on Succession); Sarah DeLappe (Pulitzer Prize Finalist for The Wolves; writer of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies) and C.A. Johnson (All the Natalie Portmans); authors such as Kristen Roupenian and Catherine Lacey; and multi-hyphenate Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) – whom she will co-represent with OPE’s Tiffany Schloesser.

“Eva is well-respected by execs, agents, managers and creatives alike for her taste, intelligence, creative instincts and integrity,” said Susie Fox, Managing Partner at Range. “We have observed her expertly building and nurturing the careers of singular artists and we feel so lucky to now have her as part of the Range family.”

A graduate of Harvard University and Columbia Law School, Dickerman practiced corporate law in New York and transactional entertainment law in Los Angeles at Katten Muchin Rosenman before segueing to representation. She learned the basics as an assistant in the TV lit department of Verve Talent & Literary Agency and joined OPE as a manager in 2018.

Deadline

Mira Sorvino Pays Tribute To Father Paul Sorvino: “My Heart Is Rent Asunder”

Mira Sorvino remembered her father Paul Sorvino today, posting a poignant message on Twitter about the actor who died at 83 today after struggling with health issues. “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed,” she tweeted. “My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Knott’s Berry Farm Expands “Chaperone Policy” For Teens After Recent Melee – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with latest: Knott’s Berry Farm officials today announced the expansion of their policy regarding chaperones for youths in light of a recent brawl among teenagers at the theme park. More on that below. Previously, the theme park required all guests 17 and younger to be accompanied by a 21-or-older chaperone on Fridays and Saturdays, but now the theme park is requiring it on Sundays and may add other days of the week if necessary. “The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Knott’s Berry Farm,” officials said in...
Deadline

Paul Sorvino: A Career In Pictures

Actor Paul Sorvino, who died today at 83, played a legion of mobsters throughout his long career, including a seminal turn as Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas. But Sorvino also played plenty of cops, a movie producer, a televangelist, Henry Kissinger, God, a founder of the American Communist Party, an Italian fashion designer, an MLB manager, a Shakespearean lord and a wide array of other colorful characters.
Deadline

‘Jeopardy’: Mayim Bialik & Ken Jennings Poised To Continue As Hosts Of Syndicated Game Show

Click here to read the full article. Jeopardy! would be sticking with its two-host formula. According to sources, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are finalizing deals to continue to share hosting duties on the venerable syndicated game show’s upcoming Season 39. A source for Sony Pictures TV, which produces Jeopardy! would not comment on speculation. Bialik, who previously was announced as host of the Jeopardy! primetime and spinoff series, and former Jeopardy! champion Jennings had been filling in as guest hosts of the mothership syndicated program following the abrupt exit of Mike Richards as host in August after one day of...
Deadline

‘The Vampire Diaries’ Star Daniel Gillies To Join Roku Original And ABC Australia Drama ‘The Newsreader’ As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Gillies, known for roles in The Vampire Diaries and Virgin Rivers, is joining the cast of Roku’s acclaimed Australian drama The Newsreader. The Canadian-born, New Zealand-raised actor is taking a series regular role and will join the likes of Anna Torv, Sam Reid, William McInnes and Robert Taylor in the second season of the series, which is set in the cutthroat world of 1980s TV news in Melbourne, Australia.
Deadline

‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Axed At TBS After Seven Seasons

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is over at TBS. The cable network has canceled the weekly late-night series after seven seasons. It is the latest major cancellation at the Warner Bros. Discovery network following the merger. Other shows canceled on the network include the second season of Chad and reality series The Big D, which was axed ahead of its premiere.
Deadline

What’s Next For The January 6 Hearings: Potential September Schedule, Topics & Witnesses For Next Round – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: The Congressional Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol wrapped what Rep. Adam Kinzinger called “this traunche of hearings” with a blockbuster primetime finale on Thursday, July 24 which included never-before-seen outtakes of Donald Trump’s January 6 video to his supporters, video of the formerly-fist pumping Sen. Josh Hawley running from the Capitol attackers he had previously encouraged and an appeal by Rep. Liz Cheney to those who supported Donald Trump on that day. The hearing was only the second of the group’s nine public gatherings to be scheduled...
