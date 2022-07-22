Eva Dickerman Joins Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Rising star literary manager Eva Dickerman has joined Range as a Partner.

The well-liked Dickerman, who comes from Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, will continue working with a number of her clients, including playwrights such as Will Arbery (Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Heroes of the Fourth Turning; writer on Succession); Sarah DeLappe (Pulitzer Prize Finalist for The Wolves; writer of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies) and C.A. Johnson (All the Natalie Portmans); authors such as Kristen Roupenian and Catherine Lacey; and multi-hyphenate Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) – whom she will co-represent with OPE’s Tiffany Schloesser.

“Eva is well-respected by execs, agents, managers and creatives alike for her taste, intelligence, creative instincts and integrity,” said Susie Fox, Managing Partner at Range. “We have observed her expertly building and nurturing the careers of singular artists and we feel so lucky to now have her as part of the Range family.”

A graduate of Harvard University and Columbia Law School, Dickerman practiced corporate law in New York and transactional entertainment law in Los Angeles at Katten Muchin Rosenman before segueing to representation. She learned the basics as an assistant in the TV lit department of Verve Talent & Literary Agency and joined OPE as a manager in 2018.