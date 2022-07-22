ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

John Small obituary

By Andrew Ballantyne
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rRBN_0gpBe6Na00
John Small was an advocate of giving black children in care access to, and greater knowledge of, their cultural heritage

My friend John Small, who has died aged 74, was a social worker who rose to be deputy director of social services at the London borough of Hackney before returning to his native Jamaica to work as a lecturer at the University of the West Indies.

One of John’s key concerns throughout his career was to make sure that black children in care should be given access to, and greater knowledge of, their cultural heritage. Though controversial at the time, his view, set out in a 1984 paper, The Crisis in Adoption, initiated a sea-change in Britain’s approach to the adoption and fostering of ethnic minority children.

It also led John to become involved in New Black Families, the first adoption agency focused on placing children with foster and adoptive parents sensitive to their heritage, of which he became its first director in a part-time role.

He was also a founder of the Association of Black Social Workers and Allied Professionals and aside from his day-to-day work in social services, he wrote prolifically and served variously as an examiner, lecturer and adviser to several British and American academic institutions and journals.

John was born in the parish of Manchester in Jamaica to David Small, a joiner, and Inez (nee Ducille), a housewife. He moved to London with his family in 1966, attending Brooke House school in Hackney before completing a degree in applied social studies at the University of Bradford in 1973, followed by a postgraduate certificate in social work.

His first two roles in social services were as a social worker in the London boroughs of Waltham Forest (1973-74) and Hackney (1974-76), after which he spent three years back in Jamaica as a children’s officer with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Development.

After returning to the UK he became a manager of a social services unit in the London borough of Lambeth (1980-84), while also working as a part-time lecturer at North London Polytechnic (now London Metropolitan University). He joined Hackney as assistant director of social services in 1984 and became deputy in 1990.

He returned again to Jamaica in 1992 to join the faculty of social sciences at the University of the West Indies (UWI), lecturing on social work and strategic management in human services. He also did some radio work, sat on the boards of several financial institutions and charitable organisations, took on the occasional government advisory role, and set up the International Returning Residents Association, which advocated for greater recognition of the economic and social role played by returning migrants to Jamaica.

John retired from UWI in 2012 and fully intended to remain in Jamaica. However, he came back to England in 2019 for medical treatment after having been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, and for various reasons was unable to travel home before his death.

John met his wife, Kathleen Betton, a barrister, in Jamaica in 1978, and they were married two years later. She survives him, as do their children, Jason, John Jr, Zahra and Jerome.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

James Lovelock obituary

The scientist James Lovelock’s discoveries had an immense influence on our understanding of the global impact of humankind, and on the search for extraterrestrial life. A vigorous writer and speaker, he became a hero to the green movement, although he was one of its most formidable critics. His research...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Diana Kennedy obituary

The food writer Diana Kennedy, who has died aged 99, concentrated almost exclusively on the Mexican kitchen. In an astonishingly active career spanning more than 60 years, she published nearly a dozen books unmatched by any of her contemporaries, which investigated and portrayed the long, complex culinary traditions of her adopted homeland.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
Person
David Small
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Adoption Agency#London Boroughs#Allied Professionals#British#American
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Cruise passengers shuttled into Venice by motor boat to dodge big ships ban

A cruise company has circumvented a ban on its ships entering the Venice lagoon by shuttling passengers into the famous city centre on small motor boats. Norwegian Gem, a vessel of just under 300 metres long and owned by Norwegian Cruise, anchored outside the Venice Lido early on Saturday morning. It then launched several motor boats which between them dropped about 1,500 passengers off in St Mark’s Square before picking them up again in the evening.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

374K+
Followers
89K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy