Mourners remember Spring Valley teen as his alleged killer appears in court

Services took place Friday night for a Spring Valley teen who was killed earlier this month.



The wake for 17-year-old Treynahel Tyvon Cineus at the Rock Apostolic Church comes as his alleged killer appeared in court Friday morning.

Dozens of Cineus' family members were in Spring Valley court to see his alleged killer for the first time.

"This is what he took from me. My son. My innocent son," says Trey's mother, Ilna Brevil.

Cineus' mom held up photos of her son in court, as 23-year-old Anthony Mitchell of Sharp Street in Haverstraw, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

News 12's cameras were not allowed inside.

"I'm glad he's off the street, but this just justice yet. He needs to be convicted," says Brevil.

Spring Valley police arrested Mitchell Thursday night.

In court, the Rockland District Attorney's Office said Mitchell's case will be presented to a grand jury next week.

Mitchell has been remanded to jail with no bail, as he awaits his next expected court date on July 27.

Cineus, a rising Ramapo High School senior, was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. on July 8 by the Meadow Lane Apartments on West Eckerson Road.

Spring Valley police say their investigation is still ongoing and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Funeral services for Treynahel will begin Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the First Timothy Christian Church.

RELATED: Spring Valley residents hold candlelight vigil in honor of slain 17-year-old high school athlete

RELATED: GoFundMe raises funds for family of slain Ramapo HS senior

RELATED: Vigil held to honor Ramapo HS teen fatally shot early Friday morning