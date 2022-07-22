ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Domenech on attack against Lee Zeldin: Political violence from the left 'likely to get worse'

Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News contributor Ben Domenech said on "The Faulkner Focus" Friday that attacks by the left will only get worse, especially if Democrats lose control of Congress in the midterm elections. BEN DOMENECH: It...

Fox News

Conservatives disgusted after Fauci says his ‘common sense’ advice ‘saved millions’: ‘Zero humility’

Conservative Twitter users reacted in disgust after National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that he only ever gave "common sense" medical advice that saved "millions of lives" during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci’s comments came during Tuesday’s episode of CNN’s "New Day," after host John...
Fox News

Judge Jeanine Pirro takes media to task for Kamala Harris 'stuck' defense: 'She is lazy and uninterested'

The assertion by some in the media that Vice President Kamala Harris' ability to bring change in office is hampered by President Biden's unpopularity is patently false, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday, arguing that the vice president – who reportedly frequently frets about the difficulty of her responsibilities – has only herself to blame for the public's dwindling perception of her.
Fox News

CNN panel rejects Biden White House spin attempting to change definition of recession: 'You can't fake this!'

A panel on CNN Monday slammed the Biden administration's attempt to change the definition of a recession as incoming GDP numbers may signal an economic downturn. Data being released on Thursday will show whether the U.S. economy shrank for two consecutive quarters, which has long been how economists defined what a recession is. However, several White House officials have already pushed their talking points as a preemptive spin on the likely bad headlines they will face.
Fox News

Jim Jordan rips Jan. 6 Committee for targeting Clarence Thomas' wife: 'Concerted effort to intimidate' SCOTUS

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "The Faulkner Focus" on Monday that the January 6th Committee targeting Justice Clarence Thomas during the hearings is just part of their effort to "intimidate" the Supreme Court. Jordan responded to a Wall Street Journal op-ed arguing that issuing a subpoena to his wife Ginni Thomas would be "an attempt to damage the Justice, and it won’t help the committee’s cause."
Fox News

Hannity: No president in modern American history has worked less than Joe

Sean Hannity discussed how Biden's poll numbers have sunk so low that now Democrats and the media are turning on Joe, saying that he should not run again in 2024 on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: We begin in the Washington swamp. Joe Biden continues to recover from COVID 19, thankfully. We don't want anybody sick on this program. We wish him well. So far, his schedule is pretty much remained kind of normal for him, which is to say he does little to nothing. No president in modern American history has worked less than your president, Joe. He rarely appears in public. He almost never conducts sit-down interviews or press conferences.
Fox News

Jill Biden's press secretary to leave White House

First lady Jill Biden's press secretary will depart the White House in the coming days. Michael LaRosa has served as Jill Biden's press secretary since President Biden began his 2020 campaign. News of LaRosa's departure was first reported by CNN. "For nearly three years, from the campaign to the White...
Fox News

Karine Jean-Pierre slammed for claiming 'economic indicators' don’t show a 'recession or even a pre-recession'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced backlash Monday for saying that "economic indicators…do not show that we are in a recession or even a pre-recession." Typically, two quarters of negative GDP growth indicate the United States is in a recession. This is the metric traditionally used as a red line to determine whether a recession exists. However, the White House has trotted out a slew of officials to dispute the definition of a recession.
Fox News

Former Trump adviser on Kamala Harris's job as vice president: 'Horrendously incompetent, totally useless'

Former senior adviser to President Trump, Stephen Miller, tore into Vice President Kamala Harris for her role, saying she lacks skill and experience on "The Ingraham Angle." STEPHEN MILLER: I think they knew early on, we’ve all figured out, which is that she is horrendously incompetent, totally useless, has the speaking skills at best of a first-grader if you are being generous and has absolutely no ability to do anything useful whatsoever. And since they knew — it’s very sick, but they knew the border was going to be in a never-ending state of crisis, they figure they might as well lay that on her, even though of course we know that Joe Biden and this whole administration have the entire border disaster on their hands and conscious.
The Associated Press

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a startling turnabout, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin announced an expansive agreement Wednesday that had eluded them for months addressing health care and climate, raising taxes on high earners and large corporations and reducing federal debt. The two Democrats said the Senate would vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats for an unexpected victory in the runup to November elections in which their congressional control is in peril. A House vote would follow, perhaps later in August, with unanimous Republican opposition in both chambers seemingly...
