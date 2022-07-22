ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Town, village leaders in Rockville Centre condemn antisemitic flyers found at homes

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RARiX_0gpBd6Pn00

Hempstead town officials and Village of Rockville Centre leaders on Friday condemned antisemitic flyers that were found at homes overnight.

Now police are looking into the antisemitic messages as a hate crime.

"We're working with local law enforcement partners to investigate this," said Rockville Centre Police Commissioner James Vafeades.

"They didn't knock on the door or anything like that," said Vito Schiliro, who was stunned to learn that his house along with multiple others in the village were littered with tiny bags that contained antisemitic messages.

Steve Bo got one on his driveway. He thinks it was put there overnight.

"I'm really surprised it's happening here. Did not expect it. I'm just going to throw it away," Bo said.

"This divisive rhetoric and behavior needs to be stopped now," said Village Mayor Francis X. Murray. He and other leaders called for an end to the messages of hate.

Resident and activist Rena Riback said hate will not be tolerated.

"The Proud Boys have been here, marching here. They were here in November. They were here a few months ago. We held a rally against hate in December. We need to be forceful as a community," Riback emphasized.

"I'm not so sure we are being targeted. I know they have come here twice," Murray added.

Some neighbors told News 12 Long Island they found similar bags recently but threw them out. Now they're reporting it to police. Religious leaders said the messages are a disturbing trend.

"This is not isolated to just Rockville Centre, this is a growing trend though our country. Hate is spreading. We need to stop it here. We need to nip it in the bud here. It cannot spread," said Rabbi David Lerner, of Congregation B'nai Sholom-Beth David.

Rockville Centre police said they are working with the Nassau County Police Hate Crimes Unit. They're also asking residents who received these messages to report them to police.

Comments / 3

Related
longisland.com

Anti-Semitic Fliers Found on Lawns of Homes in Oceanside & Rockville Centre

The Nassau County Police Department is reporting the details of suspicious incidents that occurred on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 9:50 a.m. in Oceanside and Rockville Centre. According to Detectives, multiple residents of Oceanside and Rockville Centre report recovering a clear plastic bag that contained multiple anti-semitic fliers. The bags were found on the front lawns of homes throughout these neighborhoods.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
PIX11

Antisemitic flyers found at Nassau County homes

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Nassau County detectives are searching for the individuals responsible for distributing antisemitic flyers to dozens of homes.  The first flyers were discovered last week in Rockville Center, followed by Long Beach and Oceanside over the weekend.  “This is how it started in Nazi Germany, by promulgating lies and inciting people to […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Condemn#Long Island
CBS New York

Police: 2 of 3 women sought in apparently racially motivated assault on Queens bus in custody

NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested two of  three women it was looking for in connection with in an apparently racially motivated assault on board an MTA bus in Queens.It happened on a Q-52 bus.Police say the three suspects got into an argument with a 57-year-old woman before hitting her in the head with an object.Investigators say one of the suspects yelled, "I hate white people. I hate the way they talk." The suspects then got off the bus at Woodhaven Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue and ran away.The victim suffered a cut on her head and had to get staples.Tuesday, police say two of the three suspects have been apprehended. One of the suspects is 16, the other is 15. They face assault and aggravated harassment as a hate crime charges. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer arrested, suspended after alleged Long Island road rage

SELDEN, NY (PIX11) — An NYPD officer allegedly broke a driver’s side view mirror, then went to the driver’s home where he pulled out a gun, police said. Douglas Debonet, 32, allegedly punched and broke the side view mirror of a 2019 Land Rover during a road rage incident at Old Town Road and County […]
SELDEN, NY
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy