Town, village leaders in Rockville Centre condemn antisemitic flyers found at homes

Hempstead town officials and Village of Rockville Centre leaders on Friday condemned antisemitic flyers that were found at homes overnight.

Now police are looking into the antisemitic messages as a hate crime.

"We're working with local law enforcement partners to investigate this," said Rockville Centre Police Commissioner James Vafeades.

"They didn't knock on the door or anything like that," said Vito Schiliro, who was stunned to learn that his house along with multiple others in the village were littered with tiny bags that contained antisemitic messages.

Steve Bo got one on his driveway. He thinks it was put there overnight.

"I'm really surprised it's happening here. Did not expect it. I'm just going to throw it away," Bo said.

"This divisive rhetoric and behavior needs to be stopped now," said Village Mayor Francis X. Murray. He and other leaders called for an end to the messages of hate.

Resident and activist Rena Riback said hate will not be tolerated.

"The Proud Boys have been here, marching here. They were here in November. They were here a few months ago. We held a rally against hate in December. We need to be forceful as a community," Riback emphasized.

"I'm not so sure we are being targeted. I know they have come here twice," Murray added.

Some neighbors told News 12 Long Island they found similar bags recently but threw them out. Now they're reporting it to police. Religious leaders said the messages are a disturbing trend.

"This is not isolated to just Rockville Centre, this is a growing trend though our country. Hate is spreading. We need to stop it here. We need to nip it in the bud here. It cannot spread," said Rabbi David Lerner, of Congregation B'nai Sholom-Beth David.

Rockville Centre police said they are working with the Nassau County Police Hate Crimes Unit. They're also asking residents who received these messages to report them to police.