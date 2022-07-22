6 hurt after pick-up truck and trailer overturn on I-95 South

A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO