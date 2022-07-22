6 hurt after pick-up truck and trailer overturn on I-95 South

A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
Christina Powell, the Texas mom of two who was last seen on July 5, was found dead in her car on Saturday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Powell, 39, was found in the front passenger seat of her 2020 Nissan Rogue by a security guard in the parking lot of the Huebner Oaks Center in San Antonio just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police told Fox News Digital.
