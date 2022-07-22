Peters Turns Herself In, Released on Bond

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Tina Peters turned herself in and was subsequently released on a thousand-dollar bond. Peters turned herself into the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night, was booked, and then released on said bond.

This comes following her violation of a protection order and a violation of bail bond conditions. The arrest warrant was issued by the Fruita Police Department after Peters emailed county clerks and news outlets informing them of her intention to move forward with her request for a hand recount of the GOP Primary results for Colorado Secretary of State. Peters sent this email at 2:44 AM Wednesday morning, five days past the deadline to pay the state fee of $236,279.37 for the hand recount.

The two violations stem from this email that Mesa County Director of Elections Brandi Bantz was a recipient of. A protective order, as well as a bond condition prohibiting Peters from contacting anyone within the county clerk’s office, were violated with this email. Bantz reported the email to the Fruita Police Department and the District Attorney’s office prompting the arrest warrant.

