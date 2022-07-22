ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREX

Peters Turns Herself In, Released on Bond

By Antonio Clark
KREX
KREX
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xwWW_0gpBZkVe00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Tina Peters turned herself in and was subsequently released on a thousand-dollar bond. Peters turned herself into the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night, was booked, and then released on said bond.

Judge issues arrest warrant for Tina Peters for violating bond

This comes following her violation of a protection order and a violation of bail bond conditions. The arrest warrant was issued by the Fruita Police Department after Peters emailed county clerks and news outlets informing them of her intention to move forward with her request for a hand recount of the GOP Primary results for Colorado Secretary of State. Peters sent this email at 2:44 AM Wednesday morning, five days past the deadline to pay the state fee of $236,279.37 for the hand recount.

Peters Barred from Proceeding with Recount

The two violations stem from this email that Mesa County Director of Elections Brandi Bantz was a recipient of. A protective order, as well as a bond condition prohibiting Peters from contacting anyone within the county clerk’s office, were violated with this email. Bantz reported the email to the Fruita Police Department and the District Attorney’s office prompting the arrest warrant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Nearly 30 pounds of cocaine seized following a traffic stop in Colorado along I-70

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing some serious charges following a traffic stop along I-70 in Colorado recently. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is reporting 22-year-old Jaylin Lemons was going 110 mph in a 75 mph zone when he was pulled over on July 22. During the traffic stop, authorities discovered 29.2 pounds of cocaine and two handguns in the vehicle Lemons was driving.
MESA COUNTY, CO
The Associated Press

Election-denying Colorado clerk surrenders to authorities

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A rural Colorado official known as the state’s most prominent election denier surrendered to authorities amid allegations she violated the terms of her release as she awaits trial on accusations of breaking into her county’s election system. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters turned herself at the Pitkin County Jail in Aspen in Thursday night and was booked, said Parker Lathrop, the county’s chief deputy of operations. She was released on bond later that night, Lathrop said. Authorities claim she had violated bail conditions by contacting workers at the Mesa County elections office. A warrant for her arrest had been issued less than a week after Peters’ lawyer convinced a judge not to send her back to jail because of allegations she improperly traveled out of state while awaiting trial.
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Cash Bail#Gop#State#Mesa County#Nexstar Media Inc
KREX

Hawthorn Park Stabbing Victim Identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the Hawthorn Park stabbing victim. Michael Armstrong Jr. was one of the individuals involved in the physical altercation on July 18, 2022. Mr. Armstrong was a 26-year-old male resident from Grand Junction. The cause of death is multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death is homicide.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
David Heitz

The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado

The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Opioid stronger than fentanyl found in Colorado

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says a new synthetic opioid has been found in Colorado. The opioid is known as PYRO. The sheriff’s office said it is a small light blue pill with dark blue flakes and is marked with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other.
airwaysmag.com

Southwest Airlines Add Two New Nonstop Routes

DALLAS – Southwest Airlines (WN) announced the addition of two new nonstop routes for this upcoming winter season as it extends its flight schedule through March 8, 2023. Starting in January, the new seasonal services will give WN customers the ability to travel nonstop between Long Beach and New Orleans, and between Austin and Montrose, Colorado—the gateway to ski areas in Telluride and Crested Butte.
KREX

KREX

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy