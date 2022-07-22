ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Dr. John and Willie Nelson’s Duet of ‘Gimme That Old Time Religion’ Is the Spiritual Boost You Need

By Joseph Hudak
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXNw1_0gpBZVDd00

Prior to his death in 2019, magical New Orleans musician Dr. John was recording songs that would make up his final album, Things Happen That Way, out Sept. 23. Ahead of the LP’s arrival, Rounder Records released Dr. John’s duet with Willie Nelson, “Gimme That Old Time Religion.” It’s a loose yet powerful rendition of the gospel traditional buoyed along by the idiosyncratic voices of the late Malcolm John Rebennack and Nelson.

“Dr. John had the most unique musical style and language that would take me to another place whenever I heard him play and sing,” Nelson said in a statement.

Along with Nelson’s appearance, Things Happen That Way features guest spots by Willie’s son Lukas Nelson and his band Promise of the Real, and Aaron Neville, who duets with Dr. John on a cover of the Traveling Wilburys song “End of the Line.” Dr. John also puts his spin on songs by Nelson (“Funny How Time Slips Away”), Hank Williams (“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”), and his own “I Walk on Guilded Splinters.”

Here’s the track list for Things Happen That Way:

1. “Funny How Time Slips Away”

2. “Ramblin’ Man”

3. “Gimme That Old Time Religion” (feat. Willie Nelson)

4. “I Walk On Guilded Splinters” (feat. Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real)

5. “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”

6. “End of the Line” (feat. Aaron Neville)

7. “Holy Water”

8. “Sleeping Dogs Best Left Alone”

9. “Give Myself a Good Talkin’ To”

10. “Guess Things Happen That Way”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 KTDY

Hubig Pies Are Coming Back to New Orleans

Anyone who has spent a little bit of time in New Orleans knows that the food, drinks, music, and people are some of the best around. One little delicacy that has been missing from the city is Hubig’s Pies. These tasty little treats could be found all over the city until a fire took out the whole operation in 2012.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Rescued horses in Folsom helping heal hurting children

When Folsom’s Bonny Barry talks about horsepower, she isn’t referring to the capabilities of a car. She means it literally. As in, a horse’s power: The special intuition the large creatures have to discern, to inspire and to heal. Barry is the founder of Equine Reflections, a...
FOLSOM, LA
NOLA.com

Are you 610 Stompers material? Find out at dance tryouts coming in August

Can you stomp? Are you an ordinary man with extraordinary moves?. Here's your chance to shake your groove thing in front of thousands. The 610 Stompers are having tryouts Aug. 20 and 27. And even if you don't want to show your moves, you can watch others for a small donation at Southport Hall, 200 Monticello Ave., New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
clarionherald.org

Dignity in death for the tiniest of God’s loved ones

For 20 years, a Catholic ministry called CBIB – Compassionate Burials for Indigent Babies – has provided funerals and dignified burials for babies who die through miscarriage, still birth or abortion. Lise Naccari, the founder of CBIB, was profoundly impacted as a young mother because she herself had...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gonomad.com

New Orleans’ High-tech World War II Museum

Immersive National World War II Museum in New Orleans. I love a rainy day in New Orleans. It decompresses and washes away all of the thick steamy energy seething in the pavement and naturally you just go with the flow. But there never fails to be somewhere new beckoning us to explore, continually revealing the city’s versatile, often seductive culture, sometimes even without getting hammered.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Aaron Neville
Person
John
Person
Willie Nelson
NOLA.com

Shouldn’t a model of Jackson Square have Jackson in the middle? Maybe not

Back in 1982, New Orleans artist Robert Tannen created a model of Jackson Square, with knee-high replicas of St. Louis Cathedral, the Presbytere and Cabildo, the Pontalba apartments, a stretch of the Mississippi River levee, and, of course, the equestrian statue of namesake Andrew Jackson. For years and years, the smooth, simplified, scaled-down buildings were part of the art collection of the Pan American Life (insurance) Center on Poydras Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Betsy Ann Riverboat to make Bay St. Louis its new harbor

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Fans of the Betsy Ann Riverboat will soon have to head to the Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor to hitch a ride. That’s because in one week, owner Michael White is moving away from the congested harbor between Margaritaville and Golden Nugget in Biloxi. He...
BILOXI, MS
fox8live.com

Mayor Cantrell declares July 20 as ‘Queen Sugar Day’ in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans honored the cast and crew of the hit television series “Queen Sugar” by declaring July 20 as Queen Sugar Day. As the cast, crew and critically-acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay wrapped up production, Mayor LaToya Cantrell bestowed DuVernay with a Key to the City.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

A New Orleans Bourbon Ambassador Makes a Mark

Following the rail fences along the rolling hills of Loretto, Kentucky, I entered Star Hill Farm's open wrought iron gates, welcomed by Maker's Mark distillery as an honored dignitary. But more importantly, I went to retrieve bottles of cask-strength bourbon from my personal barrel—a seven-year endeavor coming to fruition.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duets#Rounder Records#Lukas Nelson Promise
US News and World Report

New Orleans' First Black Subdivision Gets Historic Marker

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two years after Pontchartrain Park was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, residents gathered recently to unveil a marker recognizing the New Orleans neighborhood as a “safe cradle for Black hope and prosperity.”. Though the neighborhood first received the nod as an...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: The arch in Gretna memorializes 100 Jefferson Parish residents killed in war

I enjoyed your column about the early history of Jefferson Parish. What’s the history of the Jefferson Memorial on the West Bank near Gretna City Hall?. The Jefferson Memorial Arch in Gretna was dedicated in 1923. The red brick arch with white trim is located on the neutral ground on Huey P. Long Avenue between the Mississippi River and Gretna City Hall, in what is now the Gretna Historic District.
GRETNA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
brproud.com

PJ’s Coffee to hand out gift cards on National Drive-thru Day

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) – PJ’s Coffee will celebrate National Drive-Thru Day by giving away gift cards, prizes and more to drive-thru customers on July 27. Over $3,500 worth of swag, gift cards, prizes and more will be given out to drive-thru customers at participating locations. At each participating location, guests will be entered into a giveaway and selected at random to be surprised with a PJ’s Coffee gift basket.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Northshore woman searches for clues about father missing for 20 years

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - For 20 years now, a Northshore woman has searched for clues about her father who vanished without a trace from his Covington neighborhood. The sheriff’s office conducted searches, which yielded few leads, but Paul Leblanc’s daughter says she’s never giving up. February 2003, on a cold day near the banks of the Tchefuncte River, Susan Leblanc’s life forever changed.
COVINGTON, LA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

69K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy