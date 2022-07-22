ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOY 12 News

Man charged for allegedly firing gun during altercation at Morgantown bar

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCuyJ_0gpBZTSB00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged for allegedly firing a weapon during an altercation at a bar in Morgantown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7xSR_0gpBZTSB00
Reece Shepard

On July 17, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were on patrol on High Street in Morgantown when “an audible gunshot was heard” from the area of Walnut Street, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers responded to the scene, but were unable to locate any suspects or victims at that time, but did find a spent .40 caliber Smith and Wesson casing on the south side of Walnut Street, officers said.

Man wanted in Round Bottom Road murder brought into WV

While reviewing surveillance systems in the area, officers determined that the round was fired as a result of an altercation that started near Liquid Lounge Bar on Walnut Street and observed the suspect, later identified as Reece Shepard, 31, of Morgantown, running across the street, according to the complaint.

At the time of the incident, Shepard was wearing a “dark colored shark face t-shirt, dark pants, blue/lighter colored shoes and a ski style mask.” Due to Shepard’s previous criminal history, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm, officers said.

Shepard has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WBOY 12 News

Clarksburg man charged in police chase that spanned 3 counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man will face several charges related to a police chase that started in Braxton County and ended in Rock Cave Wednesday morning. In a press release, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said the chase began when Braxton County Sheriff’s Deputies saw a white 2022 Mercedes that had been reported stolen out of Weston in the Sutton McDonald’s parking lot at around 10:30 a.m. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but say it headed north on US 19 and a pursuit began.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Parole violation leads to drug arrest for Wheeling man

WHEELING, W.Va. — A warrant for a parole violation turned into a drug arrest for the Wheeling Police along River Road on Tuesday. When officers searched 30-year-old Richard Dillion Heimbach they discovered a bag containing more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana, plus drug-using materials. Heimbach was...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man allegedly had illegal drugs in his possession

The Wheeling Police Department arrested a man Tuesday. The man allegedly had a large number of illegal drugs in his possession in North Wheeling. Police say around 11 a.m., police were serving an arrest warrant to an individual on River Road for a parole violation. When officers began to search the person, they say they […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Man accused of attempting to kidnap child in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he attempted to kidnap a child in Morgantown. Officers responded to a call of a reported kidnapping at a business on University Avenue in Morgantown on July 23, according to a criminal complaint. Officers arrived on the scene...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Wesson#Liquid Lounge Bar#Nexstar Media Inc
wajr.com

Morgantown man charged after police Star City confiscate dangerous drugs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Star City police have charged a Morgantown man and confiscated a significant quantity of dangerous drugs. Police stopped a vehicle driven by Alan Wren, 39, for a loud exhaust and noticed he was very nervous while talking to police. Wren also told police he was in the area to visit friends, but could not recall their name.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Preston County man charged with insurance fraud

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kingwood man has been charged with insurance fraud after officers said he falsely reported his house being broken into and multiple items being stolen. 61-year-old Glenn Casteel reported to State Police and an insurance agency that his home was broken into and multiple items were...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man steals donation jar, commits malicious assault

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Sunday following a theft and assault in downtown Wheeling. Reports from the Wheeling Police Department indicate that authorities were dispatched around 4:30pm on Sunday to Heritage Port following the theft of a donation jar at the Pride Festival. A worker informed...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania police shoot and kill armed man

Authorities say an armed man was shot and killed by police in a confrontation in western Pennsylvania over the weekend. State police in Washington County said officers were sent to a street in Monongahela after reports of a man firing shots “and an attempted homicide” shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. State police said Monongahela police […]
MONONGAHELA, PA
Metro News

Morgantown man pleads guilty to two charges from Jan. 6 riot

Morgantown resident George Tanios has pleaded guilty to two charges that could result in a year in jail following an accusation that he participated in an assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. A federal judge set a sentencing hearing for 11 a.m. Dec. 6, when it’s likely Tanios...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

K-9 retires, 2 deputies promoted in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two deputies were promoted and K-9 Rebbel retired Wednesday during a ceremony at the Harrison County Sherrif’s Department in Clarksburg. Sgt. Zach Maley was promoted to lieutenant and Dep. Ryan Harris was promoted to sergeant to fill the absence. Sheriff Robert Metheny said the promotions were largely due to recent retirements […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy