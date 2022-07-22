ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick County, VA

Patrick County hospital owner plans January 2023 opening, later expansion

By RADIO IQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new owner of a shuttered hospital in Patrick County plans a January 2023 opening, with later plans for expansion based on what the community wants. The facility in Southwest Virginia, near the North Carolina state line, closed in late 2017, forcing residents to travel to Martinsville or Mt. Airy, North...

Cardinal News adds reporter in Danville

As of today, Cardinal News has a reporter based in Danville — Grace Mamon. We started with two full-time staff reporters – political reporter Markus Schmidt in Richmond (the only full-time journalist in the state capital year-round representing a news organization west of Richmond, as we like to say), and business reporter Megan Schnabel in Roanoke. Now we have three.
DANVILLE, VA
Reassessment team to begin visiting Pitt. Co. properties Monday

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County residents can expect to see representatives of Pearson’s Appraisal Service, Inc. throughout the area beginning Monday, July 25 as they estimate each property’s fair market value. The county has retained Pearson’s to perform its reassessment of real estate that will become...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Rail policy group: The state can do even better

Virginia is moving closer to expanding passenger rail service to the New River Valley. But a rail policy group says it’s not thinking big enough. Back in 2021, the state announced plans to purchase a segment of track and extend passenger rail service from Roanoke to the Christiansburg area. Members of the Virginia Rail Policy Institute have been reviewing the state’s agreements with Norfolk Southern and conducted a first-hand examination of the more than 30 mile corridor.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Real Reasons The Lidl Grocery Store Is Closing In Rocky Mount, North Carolina – Mike Swanson

Two Lidl grocery stores are now closing in Rocky Mount, North Carolina and in Danville, Virginia. The company has said that these are both “underperforming” locations, but there is nothing wrong with either area, nor is there anything wrong with the market for food and groceries in either place. In fact, a casino is being built in Danville, not even a mile away from the Lidl location, that will help bring more people to the area, so what is going on in these two places?
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Crash cleared on VA-122 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported a crash that has all lanes closed on Monday. It happened on VA-122 in Franklin County near Merriman Way Road and Route 666E/W. Drivers can expect delays on the road. VDOT says that all north and south lanes are closed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Real Estate Reassessment Field Work Begins Monday In Pittsylvania County, Virginia

Pittsylvania County has retained Pearson’s Appraisal Service, Inc., (“Pearson’s”) to perform its 2024 General Reassessment of real estate, which will become effective on January 1, 2024. The Code of Virginia mandates that each locality periodically perform a general reassessment of real estate to determine each property’s fair market value and to equalize each property’s value in relation to similar properties.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Lord’s Acre sale scheduled

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Lord’s Acre/Lord’s Hour Sale is scheduled for Oct. 15. The sale will be held at the parking lot of Franklin County High School in Rocky Mount with selling beginning at 9 a.m. Churches interested in participating in the sale...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Despite challenges, Roanoke Fire-EMS continues to answer the call

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, Roanoke Fire-EMS presents its public safety report at City Council. “I will tell you this year has been the busiest year this department has ever experienced,” Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback told Roanoke City Council Monday. 2021 was the most active year on...
ROANOKE, VA
River City Printing Solutions holds downtown Danville ribbon cutting

On Tuesday, July 12, River City Printing Solutions, a new business located at 511 Memorial Drive in downtown Danville, held a grand opening ceremony and official ribbon cutting. Many local dignitaries made their way to the ribbon cutting, as River City Printing Solutions formally opened its new location in the River District.
DANVILLE, VA
Woman dies in truck wreck

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Sunday, (July 24) at 10:09 a.m. on Beaver Creek Drive, one tenth of a mile north of Kings Mountain Road in Henry County. A 1998 Dodge R-15 was traveling north on Beaver Creek...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Local instructor teaches survival active shooter training to church staff

ROANOKE, Va. – With mass shootings on the rise, a former Virginia Tech detective teaches church staff how to handle an active shooter. About 40 people gathered at Hampton Inn in Salem to learn mental preparation and situational awareness to survive an active shooting. Daniel Hardy, an instructor with...
SALEM, VA
VDH: Rabid fox bites two people in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District says a fox attested positive for rabies after biting two people on Thursday. The health district tells WFXR News the rabid fox was found near Mount Cross Road and Tyler Avenue on Thursday, July 21. The fox was sent in for rabies testing and tested positive. Anyone […]
DANVILLE, VA
Cone Health building 5-story outpatient cardio tower

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health is building an outpatient cardiovascular tower at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Triad Business Journal Journal reported July 22. The five-story, 156,000-square-foot facility will include a cardiovascular procedures lab and increased imaging capabilities, the report said. The health system expects to break ground in December. The...
GREENSBORO, NC
Smith Mountain Lake boat and jet ski collision injures 3

At least three people were injured in a collision between a jet ski and a boat on Smith Mountain Lake Thursday night. Todd Ohlerich, chief of the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department, said members of his department, Moneta Fire Department, Moneta Rescue, Bedford County Fire and Rescue, Franklin County Public Safety and Scruggs Fire Department responded to a call about the collision at about 8 p.m. Thursday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Project Imagine of Danville to celebrate new facility with free back-to-school supplies

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Project Imagine is celebrating the opening of its new Danville facility with an open house for community youth this Saturday. City officials say the new facility is called “The Haven” and is located at 128 Third Avenue. The open house celebration will take place on Saturday, July 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature a water slide and activities for students in the area. Free back-to-school supplies will be given while supplies last.
DANVILLE, VA
Vehicle crashes into trees in Henry Co., passenger dies at hospital

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway after a woman lost her life following a Sunday morning crash in Henry County. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place shortly before 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 24 on Beaver Creek Drive near Kings Mountain Road. Authorities say a 1998 Dodge R-15 […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Radford, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Radford; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Roanoke County in west central Virginia Central Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia Central Giles County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Craig County in southwestern Virginia The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia Northern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia West central Franklin County in west central Virginia Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 1254 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Poplar Hill, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Radford Pulaski Dublin Pembroke and Newport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
Roanoke City removes "Hostie Indians" plaque from building

Roanoke City removes offensive palqueCurtesy of The Roanoke Rambler. The Roanoke Rambler is reporting that an offensive image has been removed from the Roanoke City Hall building. Roanoke City Councilman Bill Bestpitch brought the issue to light and requested that the city take down the 1925 marker, which was inconspicuously located beside the steps on Campbell Avenue that lead up to the building. This entrance is no longer used and anyone waiting to enter the building must go in through the Church Ave main entrance.The plaque could be seen from the street but there is no record of how many people actually read it over the years.

