James C. Allgood, Jr., 60, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, in Oxford, MS. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Oxford. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., also at First Baptist Church of Oxford. Interment will be at Cambridge Cemetery. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO