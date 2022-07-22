ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Access to Cobble Mountain and Borden Brook Reservoirs prohibited

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4wy0_0gpBTsy800
Borden Brook Reservoir and surrounding water supply property. (Photo: Springfield Water and Sewer Commission)

Swimming, Fishing, hiking, walking, and motorized activities prohibited on posted property

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Borden Brook Reservoir and Cobble Mountain Reservoir are closed to the public and no recreational activities are allowed.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is reminding residents that recreation on water supply property surrounding Cobble Mountain or Borden Brook Reservoirs is not allowed. Both reservoirs are the primary drinking water supply for the greater Springfield region serving about 250,000 customers every day.

According to Katherine Shea Springfield Water and Sewer Commission spokesperson, most of the approximately 14,500 acres of forestland surrounding the reservoirs that the commission owns is posted for no trespassing, and access to these areas is prohibited.

The following recreation on the property is banned:

  • Swimming
  • Fishing
  • Walking
  • Hiking
  • Biking
  • Motorized activities such as the use of ATVs and dirt bikes

The Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Hampden County Sherriff’s Department are monitoring watershed properties to enforce public access restrictions. Trespassers will be subject to applicable charges and fines.

The Commission is asking for the public’s help in protecting the water supply by not going to these reservoirs and enjoying recreational activities elsewhere.

The Ludlow Reservoir is open Thursday through Tuesday during the summer from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Laran
5d ago

Cobble mt been closed since 9/11. Nothing new here. Same with Borden brook. Old news regurgitated.

