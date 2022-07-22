Officials: 21 charged in healthcare kickback conspiracy

EAST TEXAS — Smith County has seen a rash of trail ride shootings. Law enforcement broke down the expectations of Chapter 751 of the Texas Health and Safety Code, also known as The Mass Gathering Act in a town hall meeting Sunday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Constable Josh Joplin shared that just in the last two years alone, more people have lost their lives at the expense of these violations. “I’ve had people shot in the head at these trail rides, I’ve had people shot in the face, I’ve had people shot in the leg… I mean gunplay is a serious issue with this as well.” Constable Joplin said.

