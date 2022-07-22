ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Officials: 21 charged in healthcare kickback conspiracy

ktbb.com
 3 days ago

TYLER – The Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 36 defendants in 13 federal districts across the United States for more than $1.2 billion in alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer...

ktbb.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktbb.com

Enforcing the Mass Gathering Act: Smith County Constable breaks down the law

EAST TEXAS — Smith County has seen a rash of trail ride shootings. Law enforcement broke down the expectations of Chapter 751 of the Texas Health and Safety Code, also known as The Mass Gathering Act in a town hall meeting Sunday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Constable Josh Joplin shared that just in the last two years alone, more people have lost their lives at the expense of these violations. “I’ve had people shot in the head at these trail rides, I’ve had people shot in the face, I’ve had people shot in the leg… I mean gunplay is a serious issue with this as well.” Constable Joplin said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texan among 21 people charged in connection to $1.2 billion alleged medical fraud schemes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texan was among 21 people who were charged in connection to alleged medical fraud schemes worth $1.2 billion. The Department of Justice said 36 defendants are facing criminal charges in 13 federal districts in the United States for alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical […]
TEXAS STATE
AL.com

Three former Alabama school employees ordered to serve years in federal prison in fraud scheme

Former Athens City Schools superintendent William L. “Trey” Holladay III on Thursday received the maximum sentence of five years in federal prison and ordered to pay $2.9 million in restitution for his part in a multimillion dollar fraud scheme where he ordered private school students to be enrolled as full-time virtual public school students in order to receive state education funding.
ATHENS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Kickbacks#Conspiracies#The Department Of Justice
News Channel 25

Only 1 in 3 Texas prisons fully air-conditioned amid historic heat: Report

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new report shows that only 1 in 3 Texas prisons are fully air-conditioned. A finding that some advocates are calling a violation of human rights, impacting about 90,000 inmates and the Texas prison workforce. Published by Texas A&M University's Hazard Reduction & Recovery Center,...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texas woman loses thousands to Zelle text message scam

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — On a Saturday in June, Shanna Coulter received a text message from what appeared to be her credit union. The text message asked, "Did you attempt a Zelle payment for the amount of $2,000?" She immediately typed her response, "No." Within minutes, she received a phone call."When it showed up, it showed up as my financial institution on a caller ID," Coulter said.The call was spoofed. Its technology that can disguise a fake phone number as one you may know, like your bank. And soon enough, Coulter was on her way to losing thousands of dollars. "You get so...
FORT WORTH, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Same-sex marriage could face opposition in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — New Austin resident Justin McCormick keeps April 14, 2018 close to his heart. It's the day he and his husband Jerred got married. “It has been a blast, wouldn't change it for the world,” McCormick said. "We partied and laughed and cried so much, it was amazing. Truly one of the best days of my life."
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
easttexasradio.com

Twenty-One Charged With Multistate Kickback Conspiracy

TYLER, Texas – The Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 36 defendants in 13 federal districts across the United States for more than $1.2 billion in alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment (DME) schemes. In connection with this national effort, the U.S....
TYLER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘You’re trying to take my freedom away’: Watch Beto O’Rourke’s Q & A with Snyder residents

Editor’s note: The attached video includes questions and answers from Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s campaign rally in Snyder, Texas on July 21, 2022. Lulls have been cut out. Transcript: Increased art funding in rural areas Question: “I represent the Scurry County Museum, and my question for you is: It is really hard […]
SNYDER, TX
valdostatoday.com

Two arrested for human trafficking in Georgia

ATLANTA – Two men were arrested for the human trafficking of a Georgia teen victim by the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. Attorney General Chris Carr announced the arrest of Daniel Horne and Gregory Benoit for solicitation, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation involving a 15-year-old female victim. The arrests stem from an ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
GEORGIA STATE
News Channel 25

Texas parents arrested after toddler found wandering street in diaper: Police

COLEMAN, Texas — A Texas couple is in custody after their 3-year-old son was found walking down the middle of the street - in nothing but a diaper, police said. Around 2 a.m. this Monday, officers were dispatched to Commercial Avenue and 4th Street on reports of a small child walking in the roadway with a dog, according to the Coleman Police Department.
COLEMAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy