If you live in Texas, you likely heard the tragic news this past March about a horrific crash that killed an entire youth golf team and one of their coaches from the University of the Southwest. We sadly hear about fatal accidents frequently, but what stood out the most in the story outside of the loss of life was that it was suspected that the fiery crash was at the hands of a 13-year-old boy driving the truck that killed them all.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO