St. Cloud Man Sentenced on Shooting Charge

By Lee Voss
WJON
WJON
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for shooting at another person in south St. Cloud. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 34-year-old Christopher Murry to 2 1/2 years in prison for the shooting incident. Murry pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in...

Related
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Homicide Victim a St. Cloud Resident

(KNSI) – Minneapolis’ 49th homicide of the year has a central Minnesota connection. Marcus Brown of St. Cloud was shot on July 16th around 3:00 p.m. He was found lying in front of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s north side. Police officers, fire department personnel, and EMTs all rendered immediate aid to Brown before he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Police Respond to Shots Fire Call in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids police responded to a shots fired call early Sunday morning. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. at the El Loro Restaurant and Bar along Benton Drive. Police chief Perry Beise says officers were a few blocks away when they heard reports of gun shots fired...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Downtown St. Cloud Shooter Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for a downtown St. Cloud shooting last year that injured a teenager. Twenty-one-year-old Kevon Washington has been sentenced to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served more than a year in jail. Washington pleaded guilty to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Local Law Enforcement Will Get New Equipment

UNDATED -- A new grant will help the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and St. Cloud Police fight crime. The offices will apply for a 2022 Edward Byrne Memorial JAG Program grant of $33,822.00. The money will be split between the two departments. A news release says the Stearns County...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

State Patrol: Alcohol Involved in Fatal Crash

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a head-on crash that took the life of a woman from Willmar and injured another man. Troopers say 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga was headed north on Highway 71 when a GMC Sierra driven by 18-year-old Daniel Lohse of Willmar hit her Chevy Malibu around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday. Also in her car was 31-year-old Sergio Vicente Valador-Venzor of Belgrade. Troopers say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
WILLMAR, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people are injured in a crash over the weekend in central Minnesota

(Albany, MN)--Two people have reportedly been injured in a crash in central Minnesota over the weekend. Officials say the crash took place Saturday night on Interstate 94 nearly Albany. A minivan and a car were both traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when they collided. The driver of the car, Tyler...
ALBANY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Troopers say 18-year-old driver was drinking before fatal crash in Kandiyohi County

LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A teenager is in jail after authorities say he was driving under the influence early Sunday morning before a head-on crash that killed the other driver. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 71 in Lake Andrew Township, roughly 12 miles north of Willmar. Investigators say a GMC Sierra and a Chevrolet Malibu were traveling opposite directions on the highway when they collided. The crash killed the driver of the Malibu, identified as 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Wilmar. A passenger in her car, a 31-year-old Belgrade man, was hurt and treated at a local hospital. He is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, an 18-year-old Willmar man, was also hurt in the crash and brought to a different hospital for treatment. Later he was booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail, pending charges of criminal vehicular homicide. Troopers determined that the teenager had been drinking. WCCO is not naming him as he has yet to be formally charged. 
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
WJON

Two From Freeport Hurt in Crash on I-94 in Albany

ALBANY -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Albany Saturday night. The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan and a car were both going east on Interstate 94 when they collided. The driver and passenger in the car, 31-year-old...
ALBANY, MN
myklgr.com

Willmar woman dies in Kandiyohi County collision Sunday afternoon

A Willmar woman died in a Kandiyohi County collision Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:21 p.m. on July 24, Dalia Zuniga, age 52, of Willmar, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Highway 71. At about 2:21 p.m., near milepost 138, Zuniga’s car collided with a southbound GMC Sierra being driven by Daniel Lohse, age 18 of Willmar.
WILLMAR, MN
DL-Online

UPDATED: Woman killed in 2-vehicle collision near New London, Minnesota

NEW LONDON, Minn. — A Willmar, Minnesota, woman died early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71 west of New London. Dalia Zuniga, 52, of Willmar, was killed in a collision between her 2015 Chevrolet Malibu and 2009 GMC Sierra driven by Daniel Lohse, 18, of Willmar. The Chevrolet was traveling north, and the GMC was traveling south when they collided, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.
NEW LONDON, MN
lptv.org

Vehicle Rollover South of Little Falls Leaves One Injuried

A vehicle rollover near Bellevue Township in Morrison County on Saturday left one person with critical injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Alan Schumer, 52, of Royalton was travelling eastbound on Highway 10, driving his 1998 Buick Lasabre, when his vehicle left the roadway. Going into the ditch, the Lasabre made contact with the west shoulder. Schumer made a sharp turn, travelling across both lanes of the highway before once again entering the median. The Lasabre then rolled multiple times, finally landing on its roof in the middle of the eastbound lane of Highway 10.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
WJON

Police: Second Person Arrested In Shooting Near Lake George

ST. CLOUD -- A second person has been arrested following Tuesday's shooting near Lake George. St. Cloud Police say 18-year-old Rakym Fraizer of St. Cloud was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail in connection to the shooting. He faces charges of 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Discharge of a...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar woman died in early Sunday morning crash

The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of the people involved in a fatal accident near Sibley State Park early Sunday morning. Killed in the two-vehicle crash was 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Willmar. Zuniga was driving a car northbound on Highway 71 and collided with a pick up that was traveling southbound. The crash was reported at 2:21 a.m. in Lake Andrew Township near Sibley State Park.
WILLMAR, MN
WJON

Inmate in the Meeker County Jail Has Died

LITCHFIELD -- An inmate in the Meeker County Jail has died. The Meeker County Sheriff says on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. 28-year-old Brady Schmidt of Dassel was found unresponsive in his cell. Jail staff began life-saving measures on Schmidt. Litchfield Rescue Squad and Mayo Ambulance were dispatched to the jail...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Brainerd man reported missing July 16 is found dead

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said a man missing in the Brainerd area has been found dead. Authorities issued a public appeal on Wednesday to find 64-year-old John Ciminski. He was last seen on July 16 during the morning hours walking in north Brainerd with "no known or suspected destination."
BRAINERD, MN
WJON

Royalton Man Seriously Hurt in Crash on Highway 10

ROYALTON -- A Royalton man was seriously hurt in a crash on Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Saturday at about 5:45 p.m. just west of Royalton. Fifty-two-year-old Alan Schumer was driving east on Highway 10 when his car entered the ditch. The vehicle turned...
ROYALTON, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Vandals go on spree in Klinefelter Park

A neighbor in the Klinefelter Park area of St. Joseph contacted the Newsleader to report incidents of vandalism while taking a morning walk in the park the morning of Sunday, July 17. On the path near the pond, a woman out for a morning walk noticed a concrete garbage container...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
