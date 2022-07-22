Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Share An Image From Their Maternity Shoot, And It’s Adorable

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Congratulations are in order to couple, Jhene Aiko and Big Sean. Rumors that two were expecting their first child together hit the streets last month. The Happiness Over Everything singer confirmed she is expecting her first child with Sean via a gorgeous maternity photo she posted to her Instagram page a few days ago. Now the soulful star is letting us in with more stunning images from the couple’s recent maternity shoot.

In a vintage-style photo, Aiko shared a warm embrace with her man, who she’s been dating since 2016. Their heads touched gently as Sean cradled her growing stomach. On Instagram, the dotting father-to-be left a comment that said, “Thankful For My family

This will be Sean’s first child and Aiko’s second. The singer has a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko Love Bronner, with O’Ryan Bronner, singer and younger brother to Omarion. Although Bronner has been making headlines lately for his watermelon “performance” during The Mario/Omarion Verzuz and his jumping jacks routine on OnlyFans, his antics aren’t strong enough to overshadow Aiko’s baby news.

Sean and Aiko have not released too many details about their child, but the rapper expressed his excitement in a now expired post on his Instagram stories.

“Whole new motivation foreal!” Sean wrote. “Very grateful God continues to bless us thank you.”

“Can’t wait to be a dad,” he continued on the next slide.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

