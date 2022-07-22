ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State gives women's basketball coach Jeff Mittie a two-year contract extension

By Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
Kansas State has rewarded women's basketball coach Jeff Mittie for the Wildcats' recent success with a two-year contract extension.

Mittie, who led the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in his eight years during the last season, agreed to a contract that will run through the 2025-26 season, K-State athletics director Gene Taylor announced Friday.

The contract, which was unanimously approved by the K-State Athletics board of directors, will pay Mittie a base salary of $645,000 for the upcoming season and topping out at $730,000 for the final year.

"Under coach Mittie's leadership, we have achieved sustained success with six postseason berths while seeing the excitement level and support for K-State women's basketball continue to grow," Taylor said in a statement. "He has done a tremendous job as head coach while being a great mentor to our student-athletes, and we look forward to continue success with him leading our women's basketball program."

In his eight seasons at K-State, Mittie has compiled a 145-110 record, including three 20-win seasons. He is just five victories shy of becoming the fifth coach in the program's history to reach 150 wins.

"I appreciate the continued confidence of our administration to lead this program," Mittie said. "We are fortunate to have such an outstanding staff and group of players to work with every day."

The Wildcats are coming off a 20-13 season in which they advanced to NCAA Tournament after posting just nine victories the year before. They opened the tournament with a 50-40 come-from-behind win over Washington State before falling to host North Carolina State, 89-57, in the second round.

The Wildcats return seven letter-winners, including all five starters, from last year's team. They are led by senior All-America center Ayoka Lee and sophomore guards Serena Sundell, Brylee Glenn and Jaelyn Glenn.

Mittie begins his 31st season as a head coach with a 599-345 record at the NCAA Division I and II levels with 21 postseason appearances. K-State also needs just two victories to reach 1,000 in program history.

