Nick Chubb made a squat bar look like spaghetti with 610-pound lift, and NFL fans were in awe
Nick Chubb did not skip leg day.
In fact, he obliterated it.
The Cleveland Browns running back was at a Georgia high school and apparently wanted to do some ridiculous squats.
So he had 610 POUNDS ON THE BAR. And he did a couple of reps, which is [checks notes] ABSURD! These weren’t just half-reps. He went all the way down and up, definitely not needing the spotter.
It made the bar look very, very noodle-y, and it was just amazing all around. Of course, it got shared everywhere on Twitter and everyone was in complete awe.
Check it out below:
WOW
He also did this recently:
