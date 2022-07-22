ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Chubb made a squat bar look like spaghetti with 610-pound lift, and NFL fans were in awe

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nEAUj_0gpBIsn500

Nick Chubb did not skip leg day.

In fact, he obliterated it.

The Cleveland Browns running back was at a Georgia high school and apparently wanted to do some ridiculous squats.

So he had 610 POUNDS ON THE BAR. And he did a couple of reps, which is [checks notes] ABSURD! These weren’t just half-reps. He went all the way down and up, definitely not needing the spotter.

It made the bar look very, very noodle-y, and it was just amazing all around. Of course, it got shared everywhere on Twitter and everyone was in complete awe.

Check it out below:

WOW

He also did this recently:

Everyone is in awe

Comments / 0

 

