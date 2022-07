St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has reversed the conviction of a Rochester man who was accused of terrorizing a former girlfriend. In a ruling handed down this week, the appellate court found the constitutional rights of 28-year-old Levell Booth were violated when the judges handling his case failed to rule on his "clear, unequivocal, and timely request to represent himself.” The decision sends the case back to Olmsted County Court, where the Olmsted County Attorney's Office could decide to appeal the ruling, bring Booth to trial on the charges, or drop the case.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO