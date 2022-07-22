ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks 1st Round Pick, MarJon Beauchamp, signs his first contract then promptly buys his mom a house.

By Jon Henseler
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Feel Good Friday for the crew here. At this point it’s pretty clear that the Bucks have a ‘type.’ Khris Middleton said a few years ago that the team’s great chemistry comes from one simple rule:...

hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Malik Monk Believes LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Out

After the 2021-22 season ended, it was clear that the Russell Westbrook trade did not work out in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers. While all the turmoil and failure can’t be attributed solely to Westbrook, the point guard has his fair share of the blame to take after his first year in Los Angeles went up in flames. Westbrook’s poor shooting, decision-making and unwillingness to adapt hurt the Lakers on the floor and he didn’t help himself in his exit interview when he failed to take any accountability for the team’s poor season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign New Player

On Friday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Trevion Williams. Charania: "Undrafted Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exhibit 10 contract to compete for a roster spot for Williams, who averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes for Boston in summer league."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Awesome News About LiAngelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball is playing in the Drew League in California on Sunday. The 23-year-old just finished playing for the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Summer League. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball, and younger brother of Chicago Bulls point guard (and former second overall pick of the Los Angeles Lakers) Lonzo Ball.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors bring back former Spurs guard to complete two-way spots

The Golden State Warriors have finally filled their available two-way spots after signing Quinndary Weatherspoon to a deal. The Warriors actually gave Weatherspoon the two-way deal as their qualifying offer at the beginning of free agency in June. However, it is only now that the former San Antonio Spurs guard put pen to paper. According […] The post Warriors bring back former Spurs guard to complete two-way spots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Warriors Fans Are Loving What Klay Thompson's Dad Said

After two devastating injuries that kept him off the NBA court for two full seasons, Klay Thompson made an inspiring return for this year's NBA title-winning season with the Golden State Warriors. The second half of the Splash Brothers picked up right where he left off in the scoring department,...
NBA
James Harden
Marjon Beauchamp
Khris Middleton
fadeawayworld.net

Vanessa Bryant Sends A Heartfelt Message To Klay Thompson After His Touching Speech At The ESPYs: “Thank You For Your Support And Love For Kobe, My Gigi And Our Family."

Klay Thompson recently starred in a wholesome moment when he remembered the late Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, crediting the Black Mamba for inspiring his comeback and making him the athlete he is right now, saying nothing but great things about Bryant, who would have been so happy to see how important he is for a player like Thompson.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors sign rookie big man to compete with James Wiseman, Kevon Looney

The Golden State Warriors are on top of the NBA world. After two years of languishing at the bottom of the league, the former dynasty made their triumphant return to the throne. The Stephen Curry-led squad went on an absolute tear in the regular season and the playoffs, eventually winning the Larry O’Brien trophy. The […] The post Warriors sign rookie big man to compete with James Wiseman, Kevon Looney appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Donovan Mitchell trade to Knicks gets critical update after ‘done deal’ reports

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz remain linked for a potential Donovan Mitchell trade, but contrary to reports, a deal is far from being made. Recently rumors spread that Mitchell’s trade to Knicks is a “done deal” and both teams are simply working on the finer deals of the blockbuster. The reporter who made […] The post RUMOR: Donovan Mitchell trade to Knicks gets critical update after ‘done deal’ reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
#Bucks 1st Round Pick
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry Career Comparison: Steph Still Can't Sit At LeBron James' Table

LeBron James is right in the conversation as one of the best players to have ever done it, and for years, there was no comparison to him. After he captured his first NBA title with the Miami Heat in 2011, James took off and started over a decade of dominance. Of course, three more championships ensued and 4 total Finals MVP awards are on his resume. In terms of modern-day dominance and incredible longevity, LeBron James has to be one of a kind. The King is also on Mt. Rushmore for most of the pundits and fans because he is the greatest forward who has ever played. But somehow, a slender 6’3” point guard has managed to challenge James following the 2022 NBA championship.
NBA
The Spun

Former Lakers Player Is Auctioning His 2 Championship Rings

In his first two NBA seasons, power forward Slava Medvedenko was a contributing member to two Los Angeles Lakers championship teams. But now he's getting ready to part ways with the mementos from those incredible years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Medvedenko said he would be auctioning off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Ayesha Curry Shares Steamy Photos With Steph

NBA superstar Stephen Curry certainly appears to be enjoying all the time he's getting to spend with his wife, Ayesha, this offseason. The Golden State Warriors are now more than a month removed from beating the Boston Celtics in six games to win the NBA Finals. Steph and Co. have...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

NBA free agency: Cavaliers make Collin Sexton three-year offer, but he's unlikely to take it, per report

A year ago, Collin Sexton looked like a potential max player. He'd just averaged 24.3 points per game in his third NBA season, and with Evan Mobley inbound, it wasn't hard to imagine him at the front of a Cavaliers renaissance. Instead, he suffered a torn meniscus and missed most of the season. Darius Garland supplanted him as Cleveland's primary ball-handler, and the Cavaliers made it back to the postseason without him.
NBA

