ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

UH Athletics Receives $10 Million Pledge for New Football Development Center

uhcougars.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – The University of Houston Athletics Department has received an anonymous $10 million pledge to support its planned state-of-the-art Football Development Center (FDC). The gift is part of Houston Rise, the newly launched $150 million fundraising campaign centered on competitive excellence in the Big 12 Conference. Considered...

uhcougars.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uhcougars.com

Paul Named to Outland Watch List

HOUSTON – University of Houston sophomore Patrick Paul has been named to the Outland Trophy Watch List, awarded annually to the nation's top interior lineman, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Tuesday. Paul is one of six student-athletes from The American Athletic Conference on the 89-member list....
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Owens Earns Nagurski Recognition

HOUSTON – University of Houston senior defensive back Gervarrius Owens has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List which annually recognizes the nation's top defensive player, the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday. Owens is among 85 defensive standouts from 61 schools. The FWAA and the...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Preseason Awards Central

HOUSTON – A comprehensive list of Houston's 2022 individual honors entering the season:. » Phil Steele Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Third Team. » Athlon Sports' Preseason All-American Athletic Conference Third Team. NATHANIEL DELL, JR., WR. » Houston Football Team Captain. » Athlon Sports' Preseason Third-Team All-American...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Three Houston-area ZIP codes ranked among hottest in country for real estate

Three Greater Houston ZIP codes are among the hottest for real estate in the country, according to a recent analysis by Opendoor. Opendoor examined MLS data in areas where it has brokerages to determine where the most homes went under contract within 90 days during the first half of the year. It found the ZIP codes 77494 and 77493 in Katy and 77433 in Cypress were three of the top 10 areas in the country for housing transactions. It was Cypress’ first appearance in the list’s top 10.
CYPRESS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Houston, TX
College Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Ranks No. 1 for the Richest City in America for 2022

Broke as a joke? If you’re moving to South Carolina soon, your pockets just might thank you! South Carolina has been named in the top 10 cheapest states to live in for 2022. States throughout the country have various costs of living, but some are just outright ridiculous. With thousands in rent, million-dollar homes, and high gas it can get crazy. Maybe the best option would be to move to a much better state where it’s more affordable to live.
TRAVEL
KETK / FOX51 News

FBI: Missing Missouri City girl found safe in Houston

Editor’s Note: Officials initially identified the abductor as 21-year-old Daniel Diaz, but have since retracted his name as a suspect. Officials are unaware of the suspect’s actual identity. This post has been modified to reflect the change. (UPDATE 10:35 p.m.) — The Houston FBI office has confirmed via...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Killer still on the run after aspiring rapper 'Ms. Me' found dead in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a woman found dead outside her car in southeast Houston on Saturday is asking for help to find her killer. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, was found shot to death on Fairgreen near Sandrock on July 9 at about 8:30 p.m. She was lying near her car, which was in gear and had crashed into a pile of trash and a mailbox. They are details that only add to her family's pain.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Holgorsen
Person
Renu Khator
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 UNCOVERS THEFT RING-MAY BE OTHER VICTIMS

On July 14, 2022, one of Constable “Rowdy” Hayden’s Deputies took a civil call from an individual that owns mobile homes and rents to people in the area. The caller stated he believes a current tenant, with past due rent, was attempting to sell a mobile home without the owner’s consent. The Deputy opened an investigation and began looking into the suspicious activity and found that two tenants were contacting possible victims through various means and online. After contact, the suspects would meet victims at the house, take a down payment or provide a bill of sale after taking large sums of money, then block all communication with the victims. On July 22, 2022, an undercover operation with members of the Pct. The criminal Investigation Division safely took the two suspects into custody. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office accepted charges of Felony Theft on both suspects. The investigation leads to the belief that there may be more possible victims scammed by the suspects. If anyone has any further information about possible victims we need to know. Please contact dispatch and ask to speak with a Pct. 4 Deputy, 936.760.5800. This is still an ongoing case and more charges can be forthcoming. Constable Hayden stated, “I am so proud of our Deputies, they consistently go the extra mile, dig extra deep and work these cases to the very end.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy