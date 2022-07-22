ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Ricketts appoints Norfolk real estate agent to Flood's legislative seat

By DON WALTON Lincoln Journal Star
York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorfolk real estate agent Robert Dover was appointed Friday by Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill the District 19 seat in the Legislature vacated by the election of Mike Flood to the U.S. House of Representatives. Dover is president of Coldwell Banker Dover Realtors in Norfolk and has been...

yorknewstimes.com

US News and World Report

Wisconsin Dem U.S. Senate Candidate Tom Nelson Quits Race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tom Nelson, a candidate who tried to position himself as the most progressive in Wisconsin's Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate, announced Monday he dropped out of the contest to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November. Nelson, the Outagamie County executive, threw his support...
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

WalletHub: Nebraska Has 9th Best Schools In America

(Undated) -- Nebraska has some of the best school systems in America. That's according to WalletHub, which ranks Nebraska's schools 9th in the country. WalletHub says Nebraska schools rank 9th for quality, 8th for safety, and are tied for the 2nd-highest median SAT scores. WalletHub says the state with the best schools is Massachusetts and the state with the worst is New Mexico. A full list of states is available here.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Second annual Pork Expo a success

YORK -- Through lots of organization and dedication, many people within the pork industry gathered at the Holthus Convention Center in York on July 20 for the second annual Pork Expo to network and learn. This is Nebraska’s second pork expo hosted by AFAN, or the Alliance for the Future...
YORK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska AG declines to prosecute former State Sen. Groene

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Attorney General’s office confirmed to NCN news partner WOWT Channel 6 on Thursday that it will not be prosecuting former State Sen. Mike Groene. The attorney general's office said in a statement:. “Our office prosecutors have reviewed the investigation completed by the...
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

City Council votes to annex property east of Norfolk on first reading

The Norfolk City Council has given the green light to annex property southeast of the Highway 35-East Benjamin Avenue intersection. Property owner Aaron Geary requested the annexation at the council’s meeting on Monday, saying the parcels are adjacent to land that is already part of the city of Norfolk.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

The Winnebago Tribe to host the 156th annual Winnebago Homecoming celebration

Winnebago, NE – Starting on Thursday, July 28 at Winnebago Veteran’ Memorial Park thousands of spectators, Native American dancers, singers, and vendors will gather to honor all veterans at the annual homecoming celebration. “This celebration is older than the state of Nebraska! It’s a great time to honor...
WINNEBAGO, NE
1380kcim.com

Rep. Feenstra Warns Of Harsh Effects On Iowa Families As Fed Tries To Slow Inflationary Pressures

Iowa Fourth District Congressman, Randy Feenstra, is continuing to sound the alarm on inflation after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit a 40-year high in June. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CPI, which measures the cost of goods and services, increased by 9.1 percent in June. According to Feenstra, Americans who were already hurting from inflationary pressures are really beginning to suffer. He says, “In Iowa, families are sitting around the kitchen table trying to figure out how they are going to make ends meet because of skyrocketing inflation. Gas and grocery prices are at record highs while paychecks are shrinking in real terms. Now, the Federal Reserve’s efforts to combat inflation by increasing interest rates are having a direct effect on the family budget. Payments on car, home, and other loans will increase due to Democrats’ wasteful spending, which is fueling inflation, draining savings, and making life harder for working families.” He urged the Biden Administration to focus on policies that support supply-side economics, such as reducing taxation, removing unnecessary regulations, and promoting free market trade. Feenstra made his comments Wednesday during a House Committee on the Budget hearing.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Masons dedicate new Beatrice Fire and Rescue Station

BEATRICE – The Masons of Nebraska conducted a symbolic cornerstone laying ceremony in Beatrice, Saturday. The stone dedicating the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue Headquarters will eventually be installed on an exterior wall near the department’s main entrance. State representatives of the Masons from all around Nebraska attended...
Kearney Hub

Free admission to State Fair available Aug. 30

Thanks to a new partnership between the Nebraska State Fair and News Channel Nebraska, everyone who attends the fair Aug. 30 will get in free, as long as they display an app at the gate. The Nebraska-based media company announced Friday that it will donate $50,000 in cash and media...
NEBRASKA STATE
kiwaradio.com

RAGBRAI Departs Sergeant Bluff, Headed East

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa — Several thousand bicycle riders, their families and support staff have departed Sergeant Bluff, which is just south of Sioux City, en route to Ida Grove, for this year’s RAGBRAI — the annual great bike ride across Iowa. The trek is just over 53 miles, and the climb is over 2500 feet.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
KELOLAND TV

How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week

SIOUX FALLS, S,D. (KELO) — The national average price for regular gasoline is $4.52 per gallon—down 15 cents in the last week, according to AAA data from Monday, July 18. This consistent decline is driven by lower global oil demand and lower crude prices. At home, people are driving less, while gasoline stocks increase.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kmaland.com

Nebraska’s Smaller Meat Lockers Challenged to Ramp Up Capacity

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for grants through the Independent Processor Assistance Program. Johnathan Hladik, policy director at the Center for Rural Affairs, said the agency is expected to distribute nearly $10 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to Nebraskans, in an effort to improve and expand the state's meat-processing capabilities.
NEBRASKA STATE
Davenport Journal

DNR Director issues a statement in response to the shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park

Jackson County, IOWA – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director, Kayla Lyon, released the following statement:. “I, as well as the DNR staff, am devastated for the families impacted by the tragic incident at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Our long standing tradition of enjoying Iowa’s natural wonders was shaken today, but the legacy for the millions of families that recreate at Iowa State Parks will continue.
MAQUOKETA, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Health alert issued for three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued a health alert for three lakes in Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (WMA) in Pawnee County.
NEBRASKA STATE
KDHL AM 920

38 Extremely Easy Words that People in Minnesota and Iowa Say Wrong

The top words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois have a hard time pronouncing correctly. Has this ever happened to you? You are having a conversation with someone and the individual stops you in mid-sentence to let you know that the word you just spoke was said incorrectly. If it has, you aren't alone and I just wanted you to know that saying a few words "wrong" is normal. Very, very normal! In fact, here's a huge list of words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois say incorrectly all of the time.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

More than 1 million apply for Minnesota frontline worker checks

Minnesota's Department of Labor has received more than 1,075,000 applications for the state's new $500 million frontline worker pay fund ahead of Friday's deadline. The big picture: Interest in the $750 bonus checks, meant to serve as a thank you for Minnesotans who worked in essential in-person roles in the early days of the pandemic, has far exceeded lawmakers' estimate for the population of qualified workers.Why it matters: If more than 667,000 applicants end up qualifying, the size of the individual payments will shrink. The intrigue: While officials have started the process of vetting the applications, the Department of Labor...
MINNESOTA STATE

