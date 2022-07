Tightbooth Production’s Shinpei Ueno, the master lens technician (and super creative skater) behind the Lenz full-lengths, has dropped the teaser for the third entry in the series this morning. All we can say is… YES PLEASE! After a nine year wait since Lenz II‘s release, this video will premiere in Tokyo on September 30, and released online sometime in winter.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO